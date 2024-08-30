Revenue intelligence agency seizes smuggled gold worth 16.91 crore in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested three individuals and confiscated foreign-origin smuggled gold valued at approximately ₹16.91 crore, along with ₹40 lakh in cash, officials said on Thursday. The agency conducted surveillance operations that led to the interception of the three suspects at a location in Mumbai Central. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

Acting on intelligence regarding the movement of smuggled gold, the agency conducted surveillance operations that led to the interception of the three suspects at a location in Mumbai Central. A search of their baggage yielded 22.89 kg of smuggled gold in various forms, including melted gold bars, egg-shaped capsules, strips, and chains.

Following additional information suggesting that alleged sale proceeds of smuggled gold worth ₹40 lakh were hidden in a residence, DRI officials conducted a search of the premises and recovered the entire amount.

"In total, 22.89 kg of recovered gold valued at ₹16.91 crore, along with ₹40 lakh in sale proceeds from smuggled gold, was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962," a DRI source said. "All three individuals were arrested and remanded to judicial custody."

This operation follows a separate incident earlier this month when the DRI's Mumbai unit reportedly seized foreign-origin smuggled gold worth ₹3.33 crore from two passengers arriving at Mumbai's international airport from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The suspects were subsequently arrested by the agency. In that case, the seized gold and gold dust in wax form were allegedly found concealed in tailor-made pockets of a jacket worn by one of the accused.