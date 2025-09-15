Rlys moots subways to curb trespassing, deaths on tracks

Mumbai: The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) under the ministry of railways has proposed to construct subways instead of foot over bridges (FOBs), road over bridges (ROBs) and skywalks to curb instances of trespass and deaths on railway tracks. The subways would be constructed four metres beneath the ground, in trespass-prone areas between railway stations, and help the railways achieve its ‘zero death mission’, said officials. Under the third phase of the MUTP, the MRVC had identified 34 spots in between railway stations where people routinely crossed the railway tracks (Hindustan Times)

The MRVC has, under the proposed fourth phase of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), drawn up a roadmap to expand the railway network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and reduce deaths on tracks. The plan to build subways instead of 7-8 feet tall FOBs and skywalks is part of this proposal, said officials.

“People continue to trespass on railway lines despite the presence of numerous FOBs,” said an MRVC official. “So we are thinking of constructing subways which entail similar expenditure but are far less cumbersome to climb and use.”

Under MUTP-4, MRVC will undertake a study of all mid-sections (area between two railway stations) on Central and Western Railways which are prone to trespassing, based on which spots where subways could be built would be identified, the official added.

Since most existing subways are plagued by leakage and dampness, technical institutions would be roped in to study the feasibility of constructing waterproof subways, the official said.

Subhash Gupta, president of the commuters group, Rail Yatri Parishad, welcomed the proposal but said the main drawback of subways is that they get dark and dingy, which attracts unwanted elements and creates safety issues for passengers.

Under the third phase of the MUTP, the MRVC had identified 34 spots in between railway stations where people routinely crossed the railway tracks – by breaching boundary walls and/or via slum pockets along the tracks. Trespass control measures such as construction of FOBs, ROBs and boundary walls were initiated at all the spots, at a cumulative cost of ₹551 crore.

Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer, MRVC said 98% work on MUTP 3 was now complete and the remaining work would be completed by the end of this month.

Numerous measures have been adopted by the railways over time to curb trespassing and deaths on tracks. They include installing metal boxes at the end of platforms, applying grease on platform floors, levying fines and parading trespassers through railways stations.