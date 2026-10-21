Salman Khan was original target, Tiger Shroff an ‘easy second choice’ for Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Mumbai Police sources

Actor Tiger Shroff was second choice, an “easy target” for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang; Bollywood star Salman Khan was the original target of the shooters in Sunday’s firing incident at Juhu, sources in the Mumbai police told HT.

Security outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence was stringent, the assailants found (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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The two shooters, who opened fire at Shroff’s car on Sunday evening, had in fact carried out reconnaissance at Khan’s home at Bandstand in Bandra (west) but stringent security arrangements there discouraged the proposed attack. The gang swiftly changed plans and looked for a relatively “easy target”. They settled on Shroff, who does not have police security cover, police sources revealed.

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The gang learnt, through social media posts of the actor’s fans, that Shroff played football every Sunday and, without any security arrangements, he became an easy mark. When the shooters told Bishnoi’s close aide, Amit Pandit, who had ordered the hit, that it was not possible to target Khan, the gang learnt via social media that Shroff played football at Pushpa Narsee Ground in Juhu every Sunday. Armed with pistols, the shooters watched Shroff for some time and opened fire at the actor as his car pulled out of the gate, police sources said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Shroff had a lucky escape. It appeared that the duo – there were two shooters and an accomplice waiting with the getaway bike – had intended to fire at the actor. “We have learnt that the accused had carried out reconnaissance at Salman Khan’s home but the purpose is not yet clear. We will check their phones as they take photos to send their handlers,” said a police officer. Arrests and security measures {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Shroff had a lucky escape. It appeared that the duo – there were two shooters and an accomplice waiting with the getaway bike – had intended to fire at the actor. “We have learnt that the accused had carried out reconnaissance at Salman Khan’s home but the purpose is not yet clear. We will check their phones as they take photos to send their handlers,” said a police officer. Arrests and security measures {{/usCountry}}

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The shooters and their accomplice – 18-year-olds Phool Singh and Rehan Ansari, and 22-year-old Hrithik Kumar aka Roshan Ramu Mahto – were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, on Monday and are being brought to Mumbai on a transit remand. “Our teams are bringing them to Mumbai by road and will reach late night on Tuesday,” said the officer.

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The Mumbai Police has enhanced security outside Khan’s home and barricades have also been placed on the road as a precautionary measure. “Salman was seen with heightened security at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, surrounded by several armed guards. The actor even kept his airport appearance brief,” said the officer. “Several things will become clear after we interrogate the accused. We will produce them before the Esplanade Court on Wednesday and ask for maximum police custody,” he said.

Bishnoi gang’s claim and threats

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The Bishnoi gang’s involvement surfaced after a social media post was circulated purportedly by Anil Pandit, who took responsibility for Sunday’s incident along with Harman Sandhu, another Bishnoi aide. The post read, “...Regarding what happened with Tiger Shroff today, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu take responsibility for it. We had explained to him over a call, but he didn’t understand, so today he was taught a proper lesson. And anyone in the Mumbai film industry who doesn’t listen to us or works with Salman Khan, their turn will be next. Wait and watch.”

Salman Khan’s history with the gang

Salman Khan has been in the crosshairs of the Bishnoi gang for a long time. The dispute between the actor and the Bishnois is rooted in the actor’s alleged killing of a blackbuck in Jodhpur while on a film shoot in 1998. For the Bishnoi community in Rajasthan, the killing was sacrilegious as they consider the blackbuck sacred.

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Khan has been targeted by the Bishnoi gang on earlier occasions as well. In April, 2024, two men on a bike fired four bullets outside the actor’s house. His farmhouse in Panvel near Navi Mumbai too has been surveilled by Bishnoi gang members on more than one occasion.

Other High-Profile Targets

But the gang has other high-profile targets in its sights, mainly film personalities. In February, gunmen fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu home; they issued threats to actor Ranveer Singh; and in October 2024 they shot and killed former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique on a busy street in Bandra (east).

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