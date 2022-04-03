'In which BJP state...': Raut's jibe at Raj Thackeray over loudspeaker remarks
A day after Raj Thackeray asked the Maharashtra government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and play Hanuman Chalisa," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit back at the Maharashtra NavnirmanSena (MNS) chief and said everything will be done as "the law of the land".
Taking a dig at Thackeray, Raut also asked in which BJP-ruled state, 'azaan' has been stopped and loudspeakers have been removed from mosques.
Speaking at a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Saturday, Thackeray had warned the Maha Vikas Aghadi government that it should make a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers, or else he will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play 'Hanuman Chalisa'.
"People thought it was a BJP event... The law of the land prevails in Maharashtra. The home minister will do everything as per the law," news agency ANI quoted Raut as saying.
"Raj Thackeray was talking about taking down the loudspeakers installed in mosques. First, see in which all BJP-ruled states, Azaan has been stopped, loudspeakers have been removed from mosques...This is Maharashtra, where the law of the land is followed," he added.
Thackeray appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raid the mosques in the Muslim areas in Mumbai and said that the people living there are "Pakistani supporters".
"I appeal to PM Modi to raid the Madarasas at the Muslim shanties. Pakistani supporters are residing in these shanties. Mumbai Police knows what's happening there...Our MLAs using them for vote-bank, such people don't even have Aadhar Card, but the MLAs get them made," he said.
The Shiv Sena's ally in the state government, NCP leader Sharad Pawar also rejected Thackeray's allegation that the NCP plays "caste politics" and said the MNS president never takes a consistent stand on any issue and remains in "hibernation" for three to four months a year which is his "speciality".
Thackeray had criticised Pawar, accusing him of "playing the caste card from time to time and dividing society.” "On the contrary, the NCP brings together people from all the castes. Raj Thackeray should have studied the history of the NCP (before making comments)," Pawar told reporters in Kolhapur.
Replying to a question on the MNS chief's speech, Pawar took a swipe saying, "Raj Thackeray stays underground for three to four months and suddenly surfaces to give a lecture. This is his speciality. I don't know what he does for months".
Pawar said the MNS chief talks about many things but lacks a consistent stand.
The NCP and the Congress are constituents of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.
When asked if Thackeray was trying to align his party's stand with the BJP ahead of civic elections in Maharastra, Pawar referred to the lacklustre performance of the MNS in the past elections.
