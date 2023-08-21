MMRDA, BEST begin process to launch integrated mobile app

Mumbai: Journey on different modes of public transport may soon become seamless with the introduction of a common mobility app to check metro train and bus schedules and book tickets. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking have begun the process of integrating their mobile apps to create the common app that is likely to be released by the end of monsoon. HT Image

Once ready, the app will benefit 30-32 lakh and 5-6 lakh commuters who everyday use BEST and the three Metro lines, respectively.

However, about 68-70 lakh daily commuters using the suburban rail network may not be able to use the service as the Indian railways and the MMRDA are in conflict over the accounting method to collect ticket fares.

“We are working on seamless integration of the BEST buses and metro rails with the help of a single mobile app. This will help people plan their journey. We have had initial meetings with MMRDA,” Vijay Singhal, general manager, BEST undertaking, said.

Sources said that the MMRDA is studying nuances of mobility apps that operate in the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Germany.

MMRDA officials said work on integrating their ‘Maha Mumbai Metro app with the BEST’s Chalo app has begun. “We have asked BEST to share data of its usage and access to necessary codes required for the integration,” an MMRDA official said.

The new app will have the timetable of the metro trains, schedule of buses and live location of these modes of transport. Officials said the app will also show the best possible route and travel pattern for the given time.

Transport experts said digital apps and smart cards are emerging preferred payment modes. “There was a long-pending need to have a common mobility app or card for Mumbai. If the authorities are working towards it, then it certainly is good news. As more metro rail lines are in the pipeline, there is a need to ease travel,” said AV Shenoy, transport expert who is a member of Mumbai Mobility Forum.

Sources said weekly, fortnightly, monthly and quarterly season tickets will be designed to incentivize commuters with discounts and schemes.

“Citizens will be able to plan their journey and coordinate their travel plans. We could also have tie-ups with e-wallet companies and dole out discounts while purchasing tickets,” the MMRDA official said.

The two metro lines—Andheri West-Dahisar (2A) and Dahisar East-Gundavali (7) cater to more than two lakh passengers daily. While 30-32 lakh people travel on 3,100 BEST buses every day. Around 15-20% of passengers use digital form of ticketing either through apps or cards for purchasing tickets.

However, there is no clarity on whether the Indian Railways will be part of this single app. “We have had meetings with rail authorities but there has not been much progress,” another MMRDA official said.

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation—a joint venture between the Indian Railways and the Maharashtra government—is coordinating on behalf of the railways for creating smooth travel through the common mobility card and app. “We are in touch with various stakeholders for the common mobility card and app which will include the suburban rail as well,” an official said.

Sources said there is a discussion on whether the app or card should have a fixed amount docked in it that gets deducted against every travel, which can then be refilled periodically, or if it should be directly linked with the individual bank accounts.

The railways have their UTS app that is being used by lakhs of people in addition to automatic ticket vending machines (ATVM) cards. Sources in western and central railways said that almost 20-22% commuters use e-ticketing. Metro also has a National Common Mobility Card ‘Mumbai1’ which was launched in January.