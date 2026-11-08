Second arrest made in shooting of Koparkhairane sisters

NAVI MUMBAI: A second arrest has been made in the shooting in Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai, where two sisters were shot in their home on Thursday night. Miraj Shaikh, 27, an acquaintance of prime accused Arjun Chauhan, was arrested on Friday for possessing the country-made pistol allegedly used in the attack.

Chauhan, arrested by the Koparkhairane police within hours of the shooting, is suspected to have been in a relationship with one of the sisters but the relationship had soured. Police are also searching for Chauhan’s uncle Rakesh Chauhan, who allegedly took possession of the firearm immediately after the attack and later handed it over to Shaikh.

At around 9 pm on Thursday, Arjun Chauhan allegedly stormed into the home of Tannu Dhobi, 20, and her elder sister Ritu, 22, and opened fire at them. While Tannu took a bullet in her back, and remains critical in hospital, Ritu suffered a minor bullet injury to her ear.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Chauhan and Tannu had known each other for nearly three years and that the two were allegedly in a relationship. Police suspect the relationship had soured, triggering the attack, although the motive is yet to be established. Further investigations are underway.