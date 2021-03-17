IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Second Covid wave in Maharashtra, admits govt
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Second Covid wave in Maharashtra, admits govt

After witnessing the peak of the first wave on September 17 with 24,619 cases, the daily caseload in Maharashtra had dropped to as low as fewer than 2,000 cases in the first week of February
READ FULL STORY
By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:40 AM IST

Days after the Central team’s visit to six Maharashtra districts and municipal corporations, the state government admitted that it is witnessing a second wave of Covid-19 infections and has begun taking measures to contain the spread of the virus.

After witnessing the peak of the first wave on September 17 with 24,619 cases, the daily caseload in Maharashtra had dropped to as low as fewer than 2,000 cases in the first week of February. After reporting 1,927 infections on February 2, cases started rising to 17,864, the highest single-day spike after 167 days (18,317 cases were clocked on September 30), on Tuesday.

As of March 15, 65.72% of the daily caseload (85,696 out of 130,547) and 65.64% of the active cases (9,893 of the 15,051) were from eight districts — Pune (14.5% of total and 20.27% of active); Nagpur (16.26% of total and 13.88% of active); Thane (3.41% of total and 9.71% of active); Mumbai (11.38% of total and 10.19% of active); Nashik (6.66% of total and 6.15% of active); Jalgaon (4.65% of total and 3.80% of active); Ahmednagar(3.64% of total and 1.74% of active) and Aurangabad (5.22% of total and 6.05% of active) — which are being closely monitored by state authorities.

On Tuesday, the state also reported 87 deaths, taking the tally to 2,347,328 and toll to 52,996, while its active case count surged to 1,38,812. The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state stands at 2.49% and the recovery rate at 95.66%..

A team of three senior officers attached to central institutions from the public health sector visited Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon and Aurangabad districts/cities between March 7 and 12. The Central team has observed it to be the beginning of the second wave in Maharashtra and has also expressed displeasure over the handling of the spike in the state. In a letter sent by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan to Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, the Centre has pointed at limited contact tracing, poor rate of institutional isolation, fewer tests. The Centre has also asked the state to ramp up its health infrastructure, earmark the most infected areas as containment zones and chalk out a strategy for the better clinical management of patients.

“Any suggestions for the betterment of the system are welcome and should be taken positively. It is true that cases are on the rise in a second surge in Maharashtra and the infectivity rate has increased, which is a cause of worry. But at the same time, our CFR is around 0.5%, which used to be 2.5% last month. We have enough number of beds, ICU beds available in the hospitals. 90% of the patients are asymptomatic, leading to a speedy recovery,” said state health minister Rajesh Tope.

Tope said that according to the recommendations by the Centre, the state has increased number of tests to around 125,000 per day and Maharashtra’s per million tests rate is one of the highest in country.

“As suggested by the Centre, we have been earmarking containment zones with perimeter control. At the same time we have been taking efforts to reduce the crowding at public places by banning social, religious and political programmes. Establishments have been told to operate their offices at half their capacity and encourage work from home. On the other hand, I am meeting Union health minister Harsh Vardhan with the request of releasing 20 lakh (2 miilion) doses per week as we want to speed up inoculation,” Tope said in Delhi on Tuesday.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that the state has been witnessing the second wave and the cases are likely to cross the peak witnessed during the first wave. “There are no two opinions that we have been witnessing the spike in the cases. But we have started ramping up our health infrastructure and are taking to the level of capacity we had in September. We have also been facing the paucity of the manpower in the urban areas for the tracking, tracing of the contacts. We had pulled on manpower engaged in various government departments and included teachers, home guards to drivers-conductors in public transport as they were free owing to the lockdown then,” he said.

Dr Awate said that the district and city administrations have been told to ramp up their health infrastructure. “Nagpur has been reporting more cases than Pune and Mumbai, which have comparatively better infrastructure. The tracing, testing has been increased in the areas with high number of cases. They have also been told to better the monitoring of the people in home isolation. We have only 30% patients in home isolation, and have enough beds and isolation wards to take up more number of people, if need be,” he said.

Civil surgeon Dr Devendra Patulkar, from Nagpur, said that several factors have contributed to the rise in cases. “Most importantly, after December 2020, the public had put their guard off. They didn’t follow precautionary measures like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Soon, the chain of infection started, which is now spreading across the district,” he said. “However, so far, we haven’t received any case of virus mutation in the district,” he added.

Dr Sundar Kulkarni, civil surgeon from Aurangabad, also blamed the public for the rise in cases in the district. “The public would go to roadside crowded eateries and remove their masks. Also, we have observed large gatherings of people in marriages and family functions. With the relaxation of the lockdown, hundreds of marriages took place,” he said. “We are also conducting tests in large numbers, which is also contributing to the overall numbers,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tope met the Union health minister and requested to release 2 million doses of vaccine per week, enabling Maharashtra to inoculated 1.77 crore people from the priority groups that are being vaccinated. “We will need 2.20 crore doses to inoculate health care, frontline workers, senior citizens above 60 years of age and comorbid people above 45 years. We have planned to complete their inoculation by June-end. In the backdrop of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, we have decided to ramp up the vaccination programme,” he said. Tope said that the union health minister has said more doses will be released for Maharashtra.

Tope also has requested the Central government to allow 158 more private and public hospitals to set up vaccination centres. Of the 367 hospitals for which the demand was raised, 209 have been given permission, while the remaining are still awaiting the centre’s approval. He also has requested to relax the norms of compulsion of the 100-bed capacity at the vaccination centre by bringing it down to 50 beds to facilitate opening of more such centres.

Interestingly, the daily caseload in Amravati, where a sharp spurt was witnessed at initial stage after cases started rising last month, has reported fewer cases in the past few days. Amravati clocked 351 cases on Tuesday, a sharp fall from 773 two weeks ago on March 2. Amravati was the first district to impose complete lockdown last month amid the spike.

(with inputs from Rupsa Chakraborty)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Senior citizens being vaccinated at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Senior citizens being vaccinated at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai recorded 31,106 new Covid-19 cases in one month

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Between February 15 and March 15, the city has recorded 31,106 new cases of Covid-19, of which 18,903 were reported in March alone
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhota Rajan. (AFP)
Chhota Rajan. (AFP)
mumbai news

Gosalia firing: Chhota Rajan, six others convicted

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:14 AM IST
The special MCOCA court on Tuesday convicted extradited gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan and six other members of his gang in connection with firing at Ajay Gosalia, a bookie-turned-builder in 2013
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Representational picture (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Omitted syllabus appears in SSC, HSC question bank

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The state education department’s recent move of releasing question banks for Class 10 and 12 students has not gone down well with many students and parents who say the question bank has served to increase confusion
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Consider income loss of families before applying for fee hike, FRA tells institutes

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:08 AM IST
In a recent meeting, the state Fee Regulating Authority (FRA) has requested colleges to consider the economic repercussions of the past year upon students’ families before applying for hikes in annual fees
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Representational picture. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Teachers can work from home from March 17: Mumbai civic body

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:05 AM IST
With the cases of Covid-19 seeing a surge in the city again, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education department has asked teachers and non-teaching staff of schools and junior colleges of all mediums and managements across the city to work from home starting March 17
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanshu and Sagar Meshram.
Priyanshu and Sagar Meshram.
mumbai news

Mumbai: Father struggles to get US emergency visa for 6-year-old’s surgery

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Six-year-old Priyanshu Meshram, a native of Madhya Pradesh (MP), needs an emergency visa to the United States of America (USA) to undergo surgery for rare congenital heart disease
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arup Patnaik, former Mumbai police commissioner, lost the recent 2019 Lok Sabha elections to a political newcomer from the Bhubaneshwar constituency. (HT File)
Arup Patnaik, former Mumbai police commissioner, lost the recent 2019 Lok Sabha elections to a political newcomer from the Bhubaneshwar constituency. (HT File)
mumbai news

Times when politics caught the fancy of Mumbai and Maharashtra’s policemen

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:57 AM IST
There were many police personnel who took the political plunge while in service or after retirement. A few of them succeeded, but most did not make it big
READ FULL STORY
Close
Toy train at Matheran. (HT Photo)
Toy train at Matheran. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: 110,702 travelled by Matheran toy train since Nov 2020, says CR

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Over 100,000 passengers travelled by the toy train since November 2020, as per the Central Railway (CR) data
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior Shiv Sena MP said the BJP aims to get back in power, which is why it leaves no opportunity to attack the Sena. (HT FILE)
A senior Shiv Sena MP said the BJP aims to get back in power, which is why it leaves no opportunity to attack the Sena. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Shiv Sena all set to counter BJP’s attacks

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Battered with attacks from the Opposition for nearly a year now, the most recent being the arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze in the Ambani house security scare case and death of Mansukh Hiran, the trader whose car was used for the threat, the Shiv Sena now plans to counter the “allegations and campaigns meant to defame” the Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Work underway at the Coastal Road tunnel construction site, under Priyadarshini Park. (HT Photo)
Work underway at the Coastal Road tunnel construction site, under Priyadarshini Park. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

21ha more for Mumbai coastal road: Green panel gives nod

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:48 AM IST
An expert committee of the Union environment ministry has approved an amendment in the coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearance granted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s coastal road project
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nitin Raut. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Nitin Raut. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Power firms paid 42 lakh for Congress minister’s trips, alleges BJP

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) media cell chief Vishwas Pathak has alleged that energy minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut used chartered flights for several trips between Mumbai, Nagpur, Hyderabad and Delhi, for which debt-ridden power companies were made to pay more than 42 lakh, during the lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
MVA distances itself from controversial police officer Sachin Vaze
MVA distances itself from controversial police officer Sachin Vaze
mumbai news

MVA distances itself from controversial police officer Sachin Vaze

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Pawar as well as his nephew and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar made it publicly clear on Tuesday. Vaze was also suspended by the Mumbai Police on Monday following the arrest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Second Covid wave in Maharashtra, admits govt

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:40 AM IST
After witnessing the peak of the first wave on September 17 with 24,619 cases, the daily caseload in Maharashtra had dropped to as low as fewer than 2,000 cases in the first week of February
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai today recorded 1,922 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,47,581. Four deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 11,539.
Mumbai today recorded 1,922 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,47,581. Four deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 11,539.
mumbai news

Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, BMC asks teachers to work from home

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Maharashtra has recorded a spike of 17,864 fresh Covid-19 cases. It has also reported 87 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 52,996.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Air Force bus with 24 persons on board met with an accident on Vikhroli highway, Mumbai, on Tuesday. No injuries were reported. (ANI)
An Air Force bus with 24 persons on board met with an accident on Vikhroli highway, Mumbai, on Tuesday. No injuries were reported. (ANI)
mumbai news

Eight injured in IAF bus accident in Mumbai

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle after its breaks failed as the bus was carrying families of IAF officers to Thane
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP