Sena protests against Prithviraj Chavan for advocating term ‘Sanatani terrorism’

MUMBAI: Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan found himself in the crosshairs of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after he used the term “Sanatani terrorism” while discussing the NIA court’s acquittal of all the accused in the Malegaon blasts case. The former Maharashtra chief minister’s contention was that the word “saffron terror”, which is often used to describe right-wing violence, was wrong since “saffron” was a sacred word. He suggested that people use “Hindu terror” or “Sanatani terrorism” instead. Mumbai, India - Aug. 2, 2025: Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde Faction) party worker protested against Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan for his controversial statements referring to "Hindu terrorism" and "Sanatan terrorism" at Dadar W, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, August 2, 2025. (Photo by HT Photo/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Chavan’s pronouncement sparked protests by the Shiv Sena in Mumbai and Thane. In Mumbai, one such stir was held in Parel, where Shiv Sena activists tried to barge into the Congress headquarters at Tilak Bhavan. The police stopped them a few metres away, and this led to heated arguments between the two. Most of the protesters were women leaders and activists, who said they wanted an apology from Chavan and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi for “insulting the Hindu religion”.

A statement released by the Shiv Sena said that the Congress’ “narrative” of ‘Hindu terrorism’ had received a “major blow” after the NIA court acquitted all seven Hindu accused in the Malegaon bomb blasts case. “Despite this, leaders like Prithviraj Chavan continue to use terms like ‘Sanatan terrorism’ and ‘Hindu terrorism’, which is an insult to Hindus,” read the statement. “The Shiv Sena condemns these remarks. It also criticises the Congress ideology of appeasement. By using the terms ‘Hindu terrorism’ and ‘saffron terror’, leaders like Sushilkumar Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan, Digvijay Singh, P Chidambaram and Rahul Gandhi are defaming Hindus.”

Chavan had explained his stance in an interview to a news channel. “For us ‘bhagwa’ (saffron) is a holy word,” he said while referring to the Malegaon verdict. “It is a symbol of the struggle for independence. It was also the colour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s flag. Instead of using “saffron terrorism”, terms such as Hindu terrorism, Hindu fundamentalism or Sanatani terrorism should be used.”

The former CM also declared that the “country’s first terrorist” was Nathuram Godse. “The first terror act of terror in independent India was conducted by Nathuram Godse. He assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. Which religion did he belong to—or did he change his religion after killing Gandhi?” remarked 79-year Chavan sardonically.

In response, Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde, who was in Thane, declared that all Hindus were good people. “Chavan’s remarks are condemnable, as Hindus or Sanatanis never do injustice with anyone,” he told reporters. “Hindus are tolerant. Chavan has insulted the Hindu and Sanatan religion and he will have to pay the price for it.”