MUMBAI: For the first time in its history, the state’s medical education department is considering allocating senior resident doctor bond postings in its own institutions such as the Haffkine Institute for Training Research and Testing, Centre for Health Applied Knowledge and Research Economy (CHAKRA) and Clinical Trials and Research Unit (CTRU). While the Haffkine Institute may get three to four senior residents on board, CHAKRA and CTRU may get two to three seats. Senior med residents bond postings may be at govt institutions Haffkine, CHAKRA or CTRU

Bond services are periods in which students from government medical colleges have to serve the state. Till now, post-graduate students were allotted only to medical colleges. “The idea behind bond service in institutions is to involve students in training and improving the research work of these institutions,” Dheeraj Kumar, secretary of the medical education department, told HT. “It is also to strengthen patient care and the work of the department of medical education and research.”

At a meeting held with medical students on November 12, the state agreed in principle that even if postgraduate students were allotted to institutions like Haffkine, their experience certificate would be issued in their own speciality and could serve as an eligibility document for the post of assistant professor in future.

The centralised system is a portal for allocating bond services for both junior and senior resident doctors. Due to disputes and court cases, some institutions like BMC medical colleges did not follow the allotments, and their own college deans would handle bond postings. This year, the directorate of medical education and research (DMER) has a court order allowing it to allot all senior resident postings.

Hospital deans, particularly the BMC hospitals, which are much sought after, have now been told that senior resident bond posts will henceforth be filled only through the centralised portal. The government is also considering strict action against those deliberately making allotments at the institutional level, one of these proposed penalties being not granting stipends to such resident doctors.

“We had no idea how many seats were being allocated by the institutions and on what basis; we also did not know how many vacant seats were available,” said Kumar. “However, now we will do bond postings through the centralised portal. “The postings will be allocated on the basis of marks scored and also as the preference mentioned by the students.”

The first round of allocations was done on November 16, in which 1,385 senior residents were given postings. “We got around 2,338 applications, out of which 1,385 candidates were allotted as per their preference,” said Kumar.

“The idea to give a few SR posts in HRTI and CHAKRA is also that students who are interested in research can work and help these institutions. This will support both Haffekine/CHAKRA/CTRU and overall reasearch environment in the department,” added Kumar.