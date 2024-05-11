Serial house breaker wanted in 65 robbery cases arrested in Vasai

MUMBAI: After scanning through footage from 150 CCTV cameras, the Manikpur police on Thursday arrested a serial house breaker in Vasai, who was wanted in at least 65 robberies across the Vasai-Virar region. Police recovered the stolen booty of jewellery worth ₹ 12 lakh, a mobile phone, a motorbike and ₹ 5,000 in cash, from the accused Atiq Sakharkar, 35, a police officer said. (HT Photo)

During the investigation, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed that he had recently committed six thefts in Vasai East alone. The police said that so far, he has 65 cases registered against him.

The accused told the police that he could break the lock of a house or a shop within 20 seconds, rob the premises in a minute and flee. He also said that he knew the position of almost all the CCTV cameras installed in public places and which of those were functioning.

On April 15, cash and jewellery worth ₹20 lakh were stolen from a locked house in Vasai West. A team led by Crime PI Santosh Chaudhary and PSI Saleen Patil was formed to track down the accused.

With the help of informers and footage from about 150 CCTV cameras installed in the area, the police officials identified the robber to be Sakharkar. The accused was then traced from Bhoyada Pada in Vasai East.

The accused has been booked under section 443 (housebreaking) and section 447 (trespass) of the Indian Penal Code.