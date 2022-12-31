Sharad Pawar attacks BJP-led government over misusing power

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar has continued his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over arrests of several leaders from the opposition in Maharashtra.

Pawar alleged that the centre is misusing power to target opposition leaders by putting them behind the bars. He also claimed that the courts have exposed the government’s misdeeds through their observations while releasing them on bail.

“Be it the case of Anil Deshmukh or Sanjay Raut, the courts while passing bail orders, have said that bail is their right and also underlined the fact that they did not find much grounds in the allegations for which the leaders were imprisoned,” Pawar said in Baramati.

“The government has misused its power. The observations made by the courts have also exposed the government before the country that its policy to put the elected representatives behind the bars is bad in nature and we are hoping that they will take a lesson out of it,” added the veteran leader.

In response, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Pawar is trying to set a narrative against them. “I don’t want to comment on the cases as they are related to the CBI and ED but want to suggest one thing to the NCP chief that he should read Deshmukh’s bail order before making such comments,” Fadnavis said.

Former state home minister Deshmukh, who is facing corruption and money laundering charges, was released on bail from Arthur Road jail on December 28. Raut, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) was released on November 9. He is facing money laundering charges.

Another NCP leader Nawab Malik is still in jail over money laundering charges.