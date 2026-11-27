MUMBAI: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from dehydration on Thursday. “We are admitting Baba to Breach Candy Hospital. It appears to be dehydration,” his daughter and party MP Supriya Sule said on social media.

Earlier this month, Sharad Pawar was hospitalised with a chest infection and bronchitis. (Hindustan Times) more less

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“He needs to slow down and travel less but Baba just doesn’t listen. He loves his work far too much,” Sule said of her father, who will turn 86 next month.

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Party legislator and Pawar’s grand-nephew Rohit Pawar said the veteran politician is likely to be discharged on Friday. “Supriya informed us that he is doing fine and since he is in hospital, they are conducting a few tests on him,” he said.

NCP leader and a long-time colleague of Pawar, Praful Patel told the media that Pawar felt uneasy while travelling to Mumbai from Pune by car. He was accompanied by his wife and personal assistant. They took him to the hospital to get him examined, he said.

Earlier this month, Pawar was hospitalised with a chest infection and bronchitis. He was initially admitted to Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 after he complained of cough, chest pain and difficulty while breathing. He fell ill while touring drought-affected areas in Maharashtra.

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{{^usCountry}} He was discharged on November 4 but admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai the same day for further treatment. Doctors have advised him to rest and take certain precautions to safeguard his health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was discharged on November 4 but admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai the same day for further treatment. Doctors have advised him to rest and take certain precautions to safeguard his health. {{/usCountry}}