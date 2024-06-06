 Shiv Sena blames election surveys for poor performance, vows to learn from mistakes | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shiv Sena blames election surveys for poor performance, vows to learn from mistakes

ByYogesh Naik
Jun 06, 2024 07:54 AM IST

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat has attributed the party’s poor performance in elections to misleading election surveys. He stated that the party’s strike rate could have been better

Mumbai: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat has attributed the party’s poor performance in elections to misleading election surveys. He stated that the party’s strike rate could have been better.

HT Image
HT Image

Speaking at a press conference, Shirsat said, “The main focus in these elections was on the surveys. Many surveys were commissioned, and each had different readings. This led to overconfidence, which caused us trouble. Many seats were changed, and we suffered losses.” He also mentioned that the delay in declaring seats was a contributing factor.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“Our strike rate was better as we won seven out of 15 seats. In the MVA, the Congress has benefited from the alliance with Shiv Sena UBT, and this alliance aided them. The Shiv Sena UBT expended energy in supporting those who were decimated,” said Shirsat.

He alleged that many Shiv Sena UBT candidates have openly stated that NCP (SP) and Congress workers did not actively support them. A glaring example is the Sangli Lok Sabha seats, where no one from Congress worked for candidate Chandrahar Patil, while Congress leader Vishwajeet Patil assisted Congress rebel Vishal Patil. Shirsat emphasized that they have accepted the mandate of the people and will not repeat the mistakes that led to their setback.

The Shiv Sena UBT contested 22 seats and won nine. Shirsat pointed out that they should analyze why the strike rate was poor, but they are not undertaking such an analysis.

In another press conference, Shiv Sena Minister Deepak Kesarkar suggested that the electoral success of Sena UBT candidates was largely due to significant support from the Muslim community. Kesarkar alleged that Muslim voters were convinced by Uddhav Thackeray’s abandonment of Hindutva.

He emphasised the overwhelming support Shiv Sena received from Mumbai residents, attributing 80% of the votes to the party.

“Over the past two days, Sena UBT has been portraying a different narrative in Maharashtra, suggesting that Marathi voters are not supporting Shiv Sena. However, in 7 out of 13 seats, Sena UBT candidates were defeated. Shiv Sena secured the support of both Mumbaikars and Marathi voters, with 80% of voters in Mumbai backing Shiv Sena,” he stated.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Shiv Sena blames election surveys for poor performance, vows to learn from mistakes
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On