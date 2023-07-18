MVA urges Governor to remove Neelam Gorhe as council deputy chairperson

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday moved disqualification petitions against three members of the legislative council, who shifted loyalties to the Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde. HT Image

A delegation of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also met Governor Ramesh Bais and demanded removal of Neelam Gorhe from the post of deputy chairperson of legislative council, saying that she cannot decide on the disqualification petition against herself.

On the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature, Shiv Sena (UBT) moved disqualification motion against Gorhe, Manisha Kayande and Viplav Bajoria, who had joined the Shinde faction of Sena, and also initiated demand for Gorhe’s removal from the post of deputy chairperson of the council.

The Sena (UBT) also decided to aggressively pursue the removal motion against Gorhe, who is presiding over the upper house as there is no chairperson, moved by BJP MLC Prasad Lad in the budget session of the state legislature. Following the aggressive demand by the opposition, the house was adjourned for the day.

“We have decided to aggressively pursue the demand of discussion on the removal motion moved by the BJP in the last session and now it has become the property of the house. So, we can demand a discussion on that motion. On Tuesday also we will demand the same,” a Thackeray faction leader said.

Meanwhile, an MVA delegation comprising the leader of opposition in council Ambadas Danve, Congress leaders Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan and NCP leader Jayant Patil met the Governor and submitted a letter demanding intervention to resolve the constitutional deadlock in the council. “Neelam Gorhe left Sena (UBT) as deputy chairperson of the council and joined another party. We have moved to remove her from the post. We have demanded in council that she should not continue in the chair. Please intervene immediately to end the deadlock,” the letter read.

“Gorhe should be removed from the post of deputy chairperson as she left the party and she cannot decide on disqualification petition against herself. We also requested the Governor to take the decision in this regard immediately and take the advice of the Advocate General” Danve said.

“As per rules, the Governor can appoint a committee of MLCs to decide on disqualification petitions. Otherwise, the Governor can ask the presiding officers, who have authority of the speaker, to take decision on the matter coming before them,” Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said.

When contacted Gorhe, she refused to comment.