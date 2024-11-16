MUMBAI: Maharashtra police’s investigation into the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, has revealed that Subham Lonkar, the mastermind and wanted accused in the case, had earlier allegedly planned the murder of Aftab Poonawala in Delhi, and had in fact visited the national capital for a recce, accompanied by his associates, for almost a month between November and December, 2022. Lonkar is allegedly associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Shubham Lonkar had recced for Aftab Poonawala kill in Delhi

Poonawala was arrested by Delhi police on November 12, 2022, for allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, dismembering her body and stashing it in a refrigerator. He has been lodged in Tihar central jail since the arrest.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Delhi police beefed up Poonawala’s security in Tihar central jail, after receiving calls from security agencies about a death threat against the accused. The threats, said police, were linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A senior police officer said, “We received an update from different security agencies that the shooters behind the Siddiqui murder also wanted to target Poonawaala in jail – we are not sure of the authenticity of the threat, but it is being said that the shooters were conspiring with jailed gangsters to attack Poonawala. Since he is in Tihar jail, we have sent updates to jail officials.”

An officer from Tihar confirmed the move and said, “Two night guards have been asked to check on him. Security has been beefed up also to ensure that no gang war or fights break out in the jail.”

Earlier, the information about Lonkar’s involvement came to light during police probe of the alleged main shooter in the Siddique murder, Shiv Kumar Gautam, a few days ago. Gautam had revealed that the Bishnoi gang had allegedly planned an attack on Poonawala outside Saket court in Delhi, where he was produced during police custody in the Walkar murder case. Lonkar’s plan, said Shiv, allegedly failed as he could not get the shooters.

(With inputs from HT correspondent in Delhi.)