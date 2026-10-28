Slain Sena (UBT) leader’s son detained while on the way to protest at Shinde’s residence

Thane: The Thane police on Tuesday detained Ram Purnekar, son of slain Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, after he attempted to march towards Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s residence in Thane to demand the arrest of former mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband, Rajendra Shinde, for their alleged involvement in his father’s murder.

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His detention sparked protests outside the Naupada police station, where opposition leaders and Purnekar’s supporters staged a road blockade, disrupting traffic in the area. The confrontation escalated late at night, when Purnekar’s supporters blocked Ghodbunder Road at Balkum around 11pm, bringing traffic to a standstill. The protesters also set tyres on fire on the road, prompting the deployment of a heavy police bandobast to bring the situation under control. The blockade continued till the time of going to press.

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The development comes a day after the Purnekar family released CCTV footage that they claimed showed Rajendra Shinde with three of the accused at a tea stall shortly before the September 29 murder. The Purnekars had warned of a protest outside Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde’s residence if Meenakshi and Rajendra Shinde were not arrested within 24 hours. The Purnekars have accused the couple of being the masterminds who orchestrated the entire murder conspiracy due to political rivalry.

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{{^usCountry}} After he was detained, Ram Purnekar was taken to the Naupada police station. As news of his detention spread, leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, and Congress, including former MP Rajan Vichare, Kedar Dighe, and Avinash Jadhav, reached the police station along with members of the Purnekar family. They gathered in the senior inspector’s cabin and said they would not leave until the Shinde couple was arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After he was detained, Ram Purnekar was taken to the Naupada police station. As news of his detention spread, leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, and Congress, including former MP Rajan Vichare, Kedar Dighe, and Avinash Jadhav, reached the police station along with members of the Purnekar family. They gathered in the senior inspector’s cabin and said they would not leave until the Shinde couple was arrested. {{/usCountry}}

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A large crowd of Purnekar’s supporters also gathered outside the police station, prompting the police to close surrounding roads to traffic and deploy multiple teams to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder summoned Meenakshi Shinde for questioning on Tuesday. She spent at least six hours at the Thane police’s Anti-Extortion Cell office before being allowed to leave. Her husband has already been questioned several times in connection with the case.

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Asked by reporters about photographs and videos showing her and her husband with murder accused Santosh Kanaujiya, Meenakshi Shinde said she lived in Manorama Nagar and that residents frequently approached her for photographs.

When questioned about a video shared by the Purnekar family that allegedly shows her husband and some of the accused holding pistols, Shinde claimed that the weapon was an air gun used to scare away birds in villages. “Even a child can tell that it is an air gun,” she said.

Amarsinh Jadhav, deputy commissioner of police (crime) and head of the SIT, told HT that Meenakshi Shinde had been summoned as part of the ongoing investigation. “It has no link with the allegations made by the Purnekar family,” he said. Rajendra Shinde could not be reached for comment.

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Purnekar, a Shiv Sena (UBT) ward chief, was shot and hacked to death in his office in Manpada by at least four masked assailants on September 29. The police have so far arrested five people: Purnekar’s former aide Papya Shinde, Nikhil Yadav, Nitin Pawar, Santosh Kanaujiya and Amit Singh. All five are in judicial custody, while the police have seized the pistols and choppers used in the crime.