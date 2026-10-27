Purnekar’s family claim husband of Thane ex-mayor was with accused before murder

The family of slain Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar on Monday released CCTV footage that they claim shows Rajendra Shinde, husband of former Thane mayor and Shiv Sena leader Meenakshi Shinde, alongside three of the accused at a tea stall shortly before the murder on September 29. Pradeep Purnekar’s son, Ram Purnekar, held a press conference presenting what he claimed to be videos and photos directly linking Rajendra Shinde to the murder. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

The family also warned of a protest outside deputy chief minister and Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde’s residence if Rajendra and Meenakshi Shinde aren’t arrested within 24 hours.

Purnekar, a Shiv Sena (UBT) ward chief, was shot and hacked to death in his office in Manpada by multiple masked assailants on September 29. While five people have been arrested, and Rajendra and Meenakshi Shinde have been questioned multiple times, Purnekar’s family have continued to demand their arrest, accusing the couple of being the masterminds who orchestrated the entire murder conspiracy due to political rivalry.

Also read: Purnekar murder case: Two wanted accused arrested in Prayagraj

Family presents footage alleging link between Shinde and accused On Monday, Purnekar’s son, Ram Purnekar, held a press conference presenting what he claimed to be videos and photos directly linking Rajendra Shinde to the murder. One video, which he said was given to him by an officer from the Special Investigation Team probing the case, purportedly shows Rajendra Shinde sitting at the Maharaja Chaiwala tea stall in Pawar Nagar with three of the arrested accused—Nitesh Pawar, Pappya Shinde and Santosh Kanojia—roughly an hour and a half before the murder.

He also presented CCTV footage from the crime scene showing one of the accused, who is wearing a helmet, and claimed that his clothes and footwear matched the outfit worn by Rajendra Shinde earlier that evening. “The shirt, trousers and loafers Rajendra Shinde is wearing in the video match those of the fifth accused, who was wearing a helmet in the CCTV footage of the attack,” Purnekar told HT.

Also read: SIT probing Purnekar murder questions former mayor’s husband

Family questions progress of probe, cites photos with minister Purnekar added that Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde had assured him of justice over the phone, but nothing had come of it. He also claimed that photographs of Nitesh Pawar with state transport minister and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik had surfaced.

Meanwhile, the victim’s wife, Vijeta Purnekar, who stepped out of her house for the first time since the murder, accused Eknath Shinde of shielding the accused, asking whether he too had a hand in the crime. She said she would lead a women’s protest outside the deputy chief minister’s residence in Thane if Rajendra and Meenakshi Shinde were not arrested within 24 hours.

Also read: Pradeep Purnekar murder: SIT recovers pistol, mobile phone from Raigad

Brother alleges political motive, questions investigation Jaynath Purnekar, the victim’s brother, alleged that the murder was planned soon after the civic elections earlier this year. He said that Rajendra Shinde had been questioned for seven hours, but the probe had made no progress. He urged Eknath Shinde to come forward and clarify his stand.

HT reached out to deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amarsinh Jadhav, the head of the SIT, for the Thane police’s response to the allegations, but he did not respond. Meenakshi Shinde declined to comment on the matter.