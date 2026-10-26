26-year-old woman dies at hotel in UP's Jhansi, CCTV footage shows her ‘collapsing after slipping’

A 26-year-old woman named Muskan reportedly died under mysterious conditions at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district where she was staying with her husband on Sunday. While the post-mortem report indicates that Muskan died of a cardiac arrest, her father has accused her husband of pushing her to death. Police said the CCTV footage of the hotel shows Muskan falling after she slipped. (Photo for representation) ( Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

Muskan had come to Jhansi, where her parents live, to appear for a railway examination, and was accompanied by her husband Nilesh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. The couple was staying at a hotel on Sipri Road, news agency PTI reported.

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The incident happened when Muskan and her husband were checking out from the hotel on Sunday afternoon. Muskan reportedly collapsed and her husband immediately rushed her to the district hospital, where she died during treatment.

What the CCTV footage shows Police said the CCTV footage of the hotel shows Muskan falling after she slipped.

Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said the couple had checked out but returned to the hotel room with a staff member after they mentioned that a bedsheet had been soiled.

“Video footage shows a hotel staff member entering the room first, followed by the husband. Shortly after the woman entered, she collapsed; she was then rushed to the hospital,” said Kumar.

What post-mortem reveals The police official further said there were no visible external injuries on the deceased woman's body. The post-mortem report indicates that Muskan died of a cardiac arrest and the police also found some medication from her bag, police said.

"We have also recovered the woman's bag, which contained various medications typically used by patients. A post-mortem examination was conducted, and the report indicates that the cause of death was cardiac arrest. We are conducting a detailed investigation into the entire incident, gathering all available evidence, and will take further action accordingly."