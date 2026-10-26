SIT formed to probe accident involving vehicles in Rahul Gandhi’s convoy on UP expressway

The SIT, constituted on the directions of the director general of police (DGP), will examine the circumstances leading to the accident and determine whether there were any lapses in security, escort arrangements or traffic management, according to a police headquarters press note issued on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive probe into an accident involving vehicles travelling behind the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s convoy during his visit to Sultanpur on Monday.

What will the SIT examine in the Rahul Gandhi convoy accident probe?

What will the SIT examine in the Rahul Gandhi convoy accident probe?

Who is part of the SIT investigating the Rahul Gandhi convoy accident?

Who is part of the SIT investigating the Rahul Gandhi convoy accident?

Why did Uttar Pradesh Police form an SIT after the accident involving Rahul Gandhi’s convoy?

Why did Uttar Pradesh Police form an SIT after the accident involving Rahul Gandhi’s convoy?

Inspector general of police, Lucknow range, Kiran S, will head the team. The other members are additional superintendent of police, Sultanpur, Brij Narayan Singh, and deputy superintendent of police (traffic), Sultanpur, Ram Krishna Chaturvedi.

The formation of the SIT assumes significance as the police have specifically included the examination of possible security lapses in its terms of reference, alongside an investigation into the causes and circumstances of the accident.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi acquitted in 2018 defamation case over remarks against Amit Shah, says Congress

The team has been tasked with examining three key aspects: the sequence of events leading to the accident, the adequacy of security and escort arrangements, and the effectiveness of traffic management during the movement of the convoy.

It will also recommend measures to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.

The police headquarters has directed the SIT to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the incident and submit a detailed report at the earliest.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi calls for ‘Chalo Dilli’ march at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against CEC on November 1

The findings of the inquiry are expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the accident and whether any shortcomings in convoy management or traffic arrangements contributed to the incident.