Rahul Gandhi calls for ‘Chalo Dilli’ march at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against CEC on November 1

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday appealed to students, farmers, laborers, women, youth, and traders, to join ‘Chalo Dilli’ march in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1 amid the ongoing protests and demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (AICC)

Posting about the rally on X, Gandhi alleged that the voters’ names had been deleted from the electoral rolls and that rules had been broken.

“Our votes are being stolen, and we will not tolerate this quietly under any circumstances. Names have been removed from the voter lists. Rules and laws have been broken. And lathis have been used on those asking questions. Now the country will respond,” Rahul Gandhi said on X.