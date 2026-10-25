Rahul Gandhi calls for ‘Chalo Dilli’ march at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against CEC on November 1
Rahul Gandhi alleged that the voters’ names had been deleted from the electoral rolls and that rules had been broken.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday appealed to students, farmers, laborers, women, youth, and traders, to join ‘Chalo Dilli’ march in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1 amid the ongoing protests and demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Posting about the rally on X, Gandhi alleged that the voters’ names had been deleted from the electoral rolls and that rules had been broken.
“Our votes are being stolen, and we will not tolerate this quietly under any circumstances. Names have been removed from the voter lists. Rules and laws have been broken. And lathis have been used on those asking questions. Now the country will respond,” Rahul Gandhi said on X.
Deep Dive
Inviting people for the November 1 programme, he said, “November 1 - Chalo Dilli. Save the Vote - Save the Country Jan March and Mega Rally. Students, farmers, laborers, women, youth, and traders - anyone who cares about democracy must come. The vote is yours. The fight is also yours.”
ALSO READ: Haryana Congress mobilises cadre for Nov 1 rally
Taking a dig at the ruling BJP government for helping opposition reach a wider audience, Rahul said, “Heartfelt thanks to BJP and its allies, who are promoting this program with such great enthusiasm and reaching it to more and more people. Just keep up this same zeal and dedication for the next 7 days!”
Delhi Police gives nod to Congress rally on Nov 1
Last week, the Delhi Police had granted permission to Congress for holding a demonstration at the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi on November 1, and issued a no-objection certificate in this regard. In addition, the venue has been reserved by the party from October 25 to November 3, police said.
INDIA bloc to stage ‘public impeachment’ of CEC
The opposition INDIA bloc is set to stage a “public impeachment” of CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, followed by the announcement of a public verdict against him. The event, described as a “mock Parliament”, will take place at Hotel Ashok and is expected to bring together opposition MPs and senior leaders from across the bloc.
ALSO READ: TVK, Oppn walk out of EC meeting in TN
On November 1, the opposition will take its campaign to the streets with a ‘Dilli chalo march’ to Ramlila Maidan, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal announced had announced earlier. The bloc has billed the march as its “biggest” mobilisation against a alleged “vote chori”.
The Congress on Friday reviewed the preparations for the rally and asserted that such programmes will send a strong message that "we are united" in protecting democracy and driving the "vote chors" out of power.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNidhi Giri
Nidhi Giri is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times. A Delhi-based journalist with over four years of experience in the news media industry, she specialises in national affairs, geopolitics, and policy shifts. Her expertise spans breaking news coverage, live blogging, and long-form explainers. Prior to joining HT, Nidhi was part of the newsrooms at Asian News International (ANI) and The Daily Jagran where she led newsroom shifts, contributed to planned content, and edited stories. She has led real-time coverage of major national and international events. Highlights of her career include an exclusive interview with Supreme Court Judge Justice N Kotiswar Singh, coverage of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Union Budget, Operation Sindoor, Parliament Sessions, multiple state assembly elections, G20 New Delhi Summit 2023, India AI Summit, US Presidential Elections, and US-Iran conflict. Nidhi is an alumna of Birla Vidya Niketan, Delhi, and holds a BA in English Honours from Bharati College, University of Delhi. She also holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and an MA in Mass Communication. Outside the newsroom, Nidhi enjoys spending time with her family, exploring new restaurants, and maintaining an active lifestyle through her gym sessions.Read More