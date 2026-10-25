Haryana Congress mobilises cadre for Nov 1 rally

Haryana Congress in-charge Sanjay Dutt and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Rao Narender Singh on Saturday announced that the demand for the removal of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar will be at the centre of the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. No hope of free and fair elections without removing CEC: Congress (HT)

Addressing a news conference, Dutt stated that the “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” (save vote, save country) rally is part of a major national movement to protect citizens’ voting rights, strengthen democracy and ensure accountability on the part of the BJP government.

“The right to vote is the foundation of democracy. Protecting every citizen’s vote is equivalent to safeguarding the Constitution and the people’s mandate,” said Dutt, adding that the Congress’ fight is not directed against any single individual or political party.

“Our fight is to protect the constitutional right of every citizen to elect their government through free and fair elections. Every eligible voter must have their name on the electoral roll and no genuine voter should be deprived of their franchise,” Dutt said, asking that the election commission must function independently, impartially and transparently, free from political interference.

The HPCC chief said organisational preparations have been intensified across Haryana to carry the campaign to every district, block, village and polling booth.

“Party workers have been directed to document discrepancies in electoral rolls, raise public awareness about the rights of eligible voters and ensure massive participation from Haryana in the November 1 mega rally,” Singh said.