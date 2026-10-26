Rahul Gandhi’s convoy vehicles collide on way to court on UP expressway, Congress MP safe

Several vehicles in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy collided on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday while he was travelling to Sultanpur for a court hearing. Gandhi was safe following the accident. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's convoy vehicles collide on Purvanchal Expressway (@INCIndia X)

There was no immediate information on whether anyone sustained injuries in the collision or the extent of damage to the vehicles.

The Congress leader was travelling to Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, where he was scheduled to appear before a special MP-MLA court in connection with a 2018 defamation case.