Purnekar murder case: Two wanted accused arrested in Prayagraj

Two men wanted for their alleged involvement in the murder of a Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) functionary in Maharashtra’s Thane district were arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch, with the assistance of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), in Prayagraj on Friday evening, officials said on Saturday. The accused at the Naini police station in Prayagraj. (Sourced)

According to STF officials, Santosh Kanaujiya alias Tallli, 41, and Amit Singh alias Paplu, 34, both originally from Varanasi, were arrested from Arail in the Naini area of Prayagraj at around 7:30 pm on Friday. They were wanted in connection with the September 29 murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) vibhag pramukh (division chief) Pradeep (Bala) Purnekar in Chitalsar Manpada, Thane.

The case was registered at Kapurbawdi police station in Thane under Sections 103(1) (murder), 3(5) (common intention) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act, said Shailesh Pratap Singh, deputy superintendent of police, STF (Prayagraj field unit).

The murder allegedly stemmed from an old rivalry linked to a block pramukh/corporator election. The accused allegedly shot Purnekar with country-made firearms and slit his neck with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in his death, Singh said.

Officials said the two had fled to Prayagraj to evade arrest. Three other accused in the case had already been arrested.

The two were produced before the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Prayagraj for transit remand, after which Maharashtra Police began the process of taking them to Thane for further investigation.

(With Agency inputs)