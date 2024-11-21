SoBo’s centenarian voters outshine youth at the polls

Mumbai: In an inspiring display of civic engagement, South Mumbai, which experienced a low voter turnout, saw centenarians heading to polls to cast their vote in person. Being over a hundred did not stop them from setting an example for the youth who were conspicuous by their absence. Kanchanben Nandkishore Badshah (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Their relatives told HT that they refused home voting services available for seniors over 85, insisting on going to the polling booths to cast their votes.

Kanchanben Nandkishore Badshah, a 113-year-old supercentenarian resident of Nepean Sea Road and a lifelong voter, came in her wheelchair to the polling booth at Greenlawns School, Warden Road, near the Parsi General Hospital.

Parind Badshah, her grandson who accompanied her, said, “The facilities were good, but parking the vehicle was an issue. Finding a parking spot was difficult.” However, this minor inconvenience did not deter Kanchanben from going to the booth herself. She has been voting regularly since the first general elections in 1950 and was eager to continue the tradition in the assembly elections this year.

“She wanted to vote for development, and she also prioritizes women empowerment,” Parind added proudly.

Meanwhile, Gunvantrai Ganpatlal Parikh, a resident of Grant Road, is a freedom fighter known for being one of the youngest participants in the Quit India Movement when he was a student at St Xavier’s College. At 103, he continues to embody the spirit of independence and civic duty as he made his way to the polling booth at Girton High School, Sleater Road to cast his vote for the Malabar Hill. Parikh was accompanied by his colleague Kapil Agarwal, who said, “He was one of the star crusaders of the Quit India movement and was involved under Gandhiji’s leadership.”

Agarwal said that it was the first time Parikh had to be transported in a wheelchair. “For the Lok Sabha elections, we had taken him walking, but this time it became a bit challenging for him to walk,” Agarwal said. The logistical challenges did not waver Parikh’s resolute to show up at the polling booth.