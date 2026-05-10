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Software engineer held for assaulting TC on train at CSMT

According to the complaint filed by Amit Ganesh Koli, 42, a ticket collector posted at CSMT since 2018, the incident took place around 1.45 pm on Friday while he was checking tickets in the train, which was scheduled to depart from LTT at 1.50 pm.

Published on: May 10, 2026 04:20 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: The Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) on Friday arrested a 25-year-old software engineer for allegedly assaulting a ticket collector aboard the Kamayani Express.

Software engineer held for assaulting TC on train at CSMT

According to the complaint filed by Amit Ganesh Koli, 42, a ticket collector posted at CSMT since 2018, the incident took place around 1.45 pm on Friday while he was checking tickets in the train, which was scheduled to depart from LTT at 1.50 pm.

Koli said he approached a man who was standing near the doorway, and asked to see his ticket. The man, identified as Raj Kamalendra Chandrasevak Tiwari, allegedly admitted he did not have a ticket and said he had only come to drop his mother at the station. When asked to produce a platform ticket, he allegedly said he did not have one either.

Tiwari then allegedly told Koli that he wanted to travel to Thane with his mother, but didn’t find it necessary to book a travel ticket for that distance. Koli explained to him that he will still need a ticket irrespective of the travel duration. To this, Tiwari aggressively responded, asking, “What kind of ticket is required for just 10 minutes?” He then allegedly declared that he would not pay any fine.

 
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