MUMBAI: The Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) on Friday arrested a 25-year-old software engineer for allegedly assaulting a ticket collector aboard the Kamayani Express.

Software engineer held for assaulting TC on train at CSMT

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According to the complaint filed by Amit Ganesh Koli, 42, a ticket collector posted at CSMT since 2018, the incident took place around 1.45 pm on Friday while he was checking tickets in the train, which was scheduled to depart from LTT at 1.50 pm.

Koli said he approached a man who was standing near the doorway, and asked to see his ticket. The man, identified as Raj Kamalendra Chandrasevak Tiwari, allegedly admitted he did not have a ticket and said he had only come to drop his mother at the station. When asked to produce a platform ticket, he allegedly said he did not have one either.

Tiwari then allegedly told Koli that he wanted to travel to Thane with his mother, but didn’t find it necessary to book a travel ticket for that distance. Koli explained to him that he will still need a ticket irrespective of the travel duration. To this, Tiwari aggressively responded, asking, “What kind of ticket is required for just 10 minutes?” He then allegedly declared that he would not pay any fine.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Tiwari’s mother then arrived at the spot. When Koli explained to her that her son would have to pay a ₹300 fine, Tiwari allegedly punched him on the head three times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Tiwari’s mother then arrived at the spot. When Koli explained to her that her son would have to pay a ₹300 fine, Tiwari allegedly punched him on the head three times. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Koli alleged that he felt dizzy and fell down before alerting the commercial control helpline for assistance. Tiwari allegedly continued creating a disturbance until the train reached Thane station, where Railway Protection Force constable Ramjatan Yadav boarded the train and escorted him off. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Koli alleged that he felt dizzy and fell down before alerting the commercial control helpline for assistance. Tiwari allegedly continued creating a disturbance until the train reached Thane station, where Railway Protection Force constable Ramjatan Yadav boarded the train and escorted him off. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Based on the complaint of Koli, Tiwari was booked by the Thane GRP and handed over to the LTT GRP for assaulting a government officer. “We have arrested Tiwari and are investigating the sequence of events,” said a police officer from the GRP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the complaint of Koli, Tiwari was booked by the Thane GRP and handed over to the LTT GRP for assaulting a government officer. “We have arrested Tiwari and are investigating the sequence of events,” said a police officer from the GRP. {{/usCountry}}

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