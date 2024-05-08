Somaiya trust sacks school’s principal Parveen Shaikh, she vows to move court

Mumbai: The Somaiya Vidyavihar Education Trust has terminated the employment of Parveen Shaikh, principal of Somaiya Vidyavihar. On Tuesday, the trust issued a media statement about its decision on X. Later in the day, Shaikh told HT that it was a politically motivated move, and that she is considering moving court. Somaiya trust sacks school’s principal

Shaikh, the school’s much-revered educator, was asked by the trust to resign after a right-wing news portal published an article on April 25 about her alleged pro-Palestine and anti-Modi views. In the meeting with members of the trust the following day, Shaikh however remained resolute and refused to resign. She has been the school’s principal for seven years and has taught for 12 years.

The trust’s statement on Tuesday underscored: “At Somaiya Vidyavihar, we strive to cultivate an environment where knowledge leads to wisdom and uplifts all members of the community, transcending small-mindedness and personal biases. We strongly support the right to freedom of expression, yet we recognise that it is not absolute and must be exercised with responsibility and respect for others.”

It further stated that “given the gravity of these concerns and after careful consideration, the management has discontinued Parveen Shaikh’s association with Somaiya Vidyavihar to ensure their ethos of unity and inclusivity is not compromised”.

In response to the trust’s move, Shaikh told HT: “I was shocked to learn about the news of my termination from social media, even before the management could issue a termination notice. The termination is illegal and based on defamatory lies peddled against me by a portal and a political leader. My work as a school principal has been exceptional and my termination is wrongful and unjust.”

She further expressed disappointment at the management choosing not to stand by her “in the face of such a vitriolic public vilification campaign” ignoring her “hard work, dedication and sincere contribution to the school’s growth for over 12 years”.

They fell prey to it and took this drastic action, she said. “It appears to be politically motivated. I hold a firm belief in our legal system and the Indian Constitution, and I am currently considering my legal options,” she said.