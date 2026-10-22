Mumbai: A lack of space at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) has stalled Central Railway’s plan to run 54 services of 15-car locals, augmented on August 15, as only one platform, Platform 7, can currently accommodate these longer trains.

Mumbai, India. Oct 21, 2026 - View of the under-construction Platforms 5 and 6 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Mumbai, India. Oct 21, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

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To expand the carrying capacity from 12-car to 15-car, two more platforms need to be extended by around 45-50 metres. CR authorities identified platforms 5-6 at CSMT for expansion. However, the process requires technical intervention from engineers because it involves extensive track realignment and changes to signalling systems, which could potentially affect the speed of trains entering the station.

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“The biggest concern is that the extension could force trains approaching CSMT to slow down, with speed restrictions potentially increasing from the existing 40 kmph to 20-25 kmph due to changes in track alignment and the positioning of points and signals,” said a CR official.

He added that the work would require shifting tracks and railway points at 10-12 locations, besides modifying signal alignment and straightening up the tracks by upto seven degrees.

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{{^usCountry}} “There are 10-12 track points at CSMT that would need to be shifted. This will enable us to extend the length of platforms by 45-50 meters. However, the impact will be seen towards Masjid as the tracks will have to be shifted further north leaving little space for trains between the two stations,” the official explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There are 10-12 track points at CSMT that would need to be shifted. This will enable us to extend the length of platforms by 45-50 meters. However, the impact will be seen towards Masjid as the tracks will have to be shifted further north leaving little space for trains between the two stations,” the official explained. {{/usCountry}}

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“This could necessitate lower speed limits, potentially affecting train movements on the already congested approach to the terminus. We will also have to plan the work carefully as changes to the existing infrastructure could disrupt fast local services entering CSMT.”

Railway sources said they intend to carry out the platform extension work after Diwali. At present, minor works are underway at the ends of platforms 5-6, with concrete slabs being stacked on the floors.

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The proposed platform extensions are crucial to any further expansion of 15-car services on the Main Line. Once the infrastructure is upgraded, CR could potentially increase the number of 15-car services from the current 54 to around 150, significantly enhancing passenger-carrying capacity on the CSMT-Kasara/Karjat/Khopoli corridor.