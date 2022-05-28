SpiceJet plane, headed for UP, returns to Mumbai due to windshield crack

A Mumbai-Gorakhpur SpiceJet plane on Saturday returned to base at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport after a crack was observed on the windshield of the aircraft, according to an official statement.

"On May 28, 2022, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur). During cruise, windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked," SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

The pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai due to the crack, the spokesperson said. The air traffic controller was apprised and the aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai airport.

On May 18, a Goa-bound SpiceJet flight had to return to Pune due to a technical issue. More details regarding the technical issue were not revealed by airline operators.

In another incident, several SpiceJet flights at Delhi airport were delayed last week due to a delay in the airline's daily payment to the Airports Authority of India. The glitch was fixed and the operation became normal, a SpiceJet spokesperson later confirmed to news agency PTI.

Earlier this week, SpiceJet was in the spotlight due to an "attempted ransomware attack" that caused the airline to cancel and delay several flights. Passengers were stranded for hours, with some of them left waiting inside their planes for nearly five hours.

The company had later said that it had "to a large extent contained and rectified the situation", but ongoing delays had forced some flights to airports with night curfews to be cancelled.

HT News Desk