SpiceJet plane, headed for UP, returns to Mumbai due to windshield crack
- A windshield crack was observed mid-flight, forcing the pilot-in-command to return to Mumbai, according to a statement by SpiceJet spokesperson.
A Mumbai-Gorakhpur SpiceJet plane on Saturday returned to base at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport after a crack was observed on the windshield of the aircraft, according to an official statement.
"On May 28, 2022, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur). During cruise, windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked," SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.
The pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai due to the crack, the spokesperson said. The air traffic controller was apprised and the aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai airport.
On May 18, a Goa-bound SpiceJet flight had to return to Pune due to a technical issue. More details regarding the technical issue were not revealed by airline operators.
In another incident, several SpiceJet flights at Delhi airport were delayed last week due to a delay in the airline's daily payment to the Airports Authority of India. The glitch was fixed and the operation became normal, a SpiceJet spokesperson later confirmed to news agency PTI.
Earlier this week, SpiceJet was in the spotlight due to an "attempted ransomware attack" that caused the airline to cancel and delay several flights. Passengers were stranded for hours, with some of them left waiting inside their planes for nearly five hours.
The company had later said that it had "to a large extent contained and rectified the situation", but ongoing delays had forced some flights to airports with night curfews to be cancelled.
Congress defamed Veer Savarkar: Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused the Congress of defaming freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and asserted that his ideology was still relevant today. Yogi also pointed out that the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had installed Savarkar's statue at Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar islands. But the Congress government removed it.
Women who are sexually abused are presumed to be of loose character: Court chides defence
Mumbai: Sexual violence goes largely unreported because survivors fear being ridiculed and further stigmatized, the Mumbai sessions court observed on Wednesday and expressed displeasure saying “there is a general assumption that women who face sexual violence are of loose character and hence responsible for the violence.” The court made these observations while sentencing four men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for gangraping a woman in January 2019 at Mankhurd.
State logs 529 cases, BMC begins vaccination at 8 tourist spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: On a day when the state reported seven cases of B.A. 4 and B.A. 5 variants of Covid-19, Maharashtra logged 529 new cases and zero deaths in the 24-hour period. Maharashtra has 2,772 active cases at present, of which 1,929 are in Mumbai. So far, 1,47,858, people have lost their lives in the pandemic. “Even if (masks) are not compulsory, the people must use them in areas where cases are rising,” warned Health minister Rajesh Tope.
Murder accused holes up in train toilet to avoid police, arrested
Mumbai: A 29-year-old man who fled after allegedly killing his wife in Malad's Dindoshi area was picked up by the police. According to the police, the accused took Chhapra Godan Express from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla for Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Rozi's sister Julie Khatun told the police that Rozi's husband Ansar Ali Hiffazat Ali alias Sameer, 29, had called her and informed her that Ali strangulated his wife.
Court remands Vipul Patel in 14-day judicial custody in 2003 model murder
Thane: The Thane court has remanded Vipul Patel, who has been extradited from Prague for allegedly killing a US-based model in 2003, to 14 days of judicial custody on Saturday. Patel is one of the main accused in the murder of Leona Swiderski (33) in February 2003. Patel was extradited from Prague on Friday by a four-member team from Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Commissionerate (MBVVC).
