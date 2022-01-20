Sr IPS officer Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay is the new DG of Maharashtra home guard

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has appointed a new commandant general, home guards after senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh was suspended from his services.

Additional director general of police, state traffic, Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay has now been promoted to DG rank and appointed as commandant general, home guards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional DG Kulwant Kumar Sarangal, who was awaiting a new posting, has been entrusted with the responsibility of state traffic police. An order to this effect, signed by Venkatesh Bhat, joint secretary, was issued on Thursday.

1989-batch IPS officer Upadhyay has served as Nagpur city police commissioner.

Param Bir Singh was appointed as commandant general of home guards on March 18, after his unceremonious removal from the post of Mumbai Police chief on March 17, after controversial police officer Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA for placing an explosives-laden SUV near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and subsequent murder of the SUV owner, Thane trader Mansukh Hiran.

The Maharashtra government on December 2, 2021, suspended Param Bir Singh from service for alleged dereliction of duty and initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer facing charges of extortion and corruption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}