NAVI MUMBAI: The state government has dealt a blow to the Ganesh Naik-led ruling establishment in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) by extending assistant director of town planning Somnath Kekan’s tenure until May 31, 2027—or until his promotion as deputy director of town planning, whichever comes first—while warning against political pressure on the officer.

State deals blow to Ganesh Naik, extends town planner Kekan’s NMMC stint till May 2027 more less

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Issued on November 25 by the Urban Development Department, headed by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, the order overrides repeated pushes by the Ganesh Naik-led ruling establishment in the civic body to remove Kekan. It also warns against political pressure on the officer, stating that attempts to exert influence will be entered into the confidential reports of those concerned and could invite action under Rules 3(3) and 23 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979.

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The decision comes 22 days after the NMMC General Body passed a resolution on November 3 seeking Kekan’s suspension, repatriation to his parent department and termination of his deputation. Moved by former deputy mayor Bharat Nakhate and backed by house leader Sagar Naik, the resolution cleared the House 31-20 with two abstentions, and Mayor Sujata Patil had ordered the administration to act on it. That resolution cited alleged irregularities in redevelopment permissions involving Avani and Naivedya housing societies, including a 32-metre-wide road and reserved plots.

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{{^usCountry}} It was the second resolution targeting Kekan. An earlier one on July 22—focused on alleged building permission and redevelopment lapses—was suspended by the state on November 5. That suspension followed a September 16 report by a two-member inquiry committee comprising Maharashtra Fire Services director Santosh Warick and town planning joint director Vijaykumar Waghmode, which examined records and rules for Naivedya and Albela housing societies in Vashi’s Sector 9 and found no irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was the second resolution targeting Kekan. An earlier one on July 22—focused on alleged building permission and redevelopment lapses—was suspended by the state on November 5. That suspension followed a September 16 report by a two-member inquiry committee comprising Maharashtra Fire Services director Santosh Warick and town planning joint director Vijaykumar Waghmode, which examined records and rules for Naivedya and Albela housing societies in Vashi’s Sector 9 and found no irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

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Although Deputy Commissioner Smita Kale briefed the General Body on the findings, the full report was not tabled.

Shiv Sena Navi Mumbai chief and corporator Kishor Patkar said withholding it spared the ruling side embarrassment, adding that his group sought a copy from the municipal commissioner and would use the Right to Information Act if denied.

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Patkar also dismissed the resolutions as baseless and called the General Body’s separate move to challenge the state’s cluster redevelopment directive in the Bombay High Court “childish” and beyond its powers. Opposition corporators and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Sonavi Lad also questioned why Kekan was singled out over shared approvals and incomplete disclosures.