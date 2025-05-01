Menu Explore
State govt prevents 29 child marriages on Akshay Tritiya

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
May 01, 2025 08:10 AM IST

Maharashtra officials halted 29 child marriages on Akshay Tritiya, emphasizing their commitment to eradicate the practice and protect children's futures.

MUMBAI: Akshay Tritiya is an auspicious occasion for new beginnings – people are commonly known to mark the day by purchasing something precious such as gold, vehicles or homes.

State govt prevents 29 child marriages on Akshay Tritiya
State govt prevents 29 child marriages on Akshay Tritiya

In Maharashtra, officials from the Women and Child Development (WCD) department on Wednesday succeeded in preventing 29 child marriages across state scheduled on this day. Earlier, at a meeting held on the issue of child marriages, Meghana Bordikar, WCD minister, had told officials to be on the lookout for such occurrences on this day, considered auspicious according to the Hindu calendar.

“In a single day on Akshay Tritiya our officials stopped a total of 29 marriages in 16 districts. Eleven of those were from Marathwada, nine from Vidarbha and two each from Nashik and Pune regions,” an official from the department told HT.

“We are determined to make Maharashtra free of child marriages. Our officials across state were on an alert mode to the marriages on Wednesday. The concrete steps taken on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya can be sustained to ensure a safe future for children,” said Bordikar. “This drive will send a message to the public that the department is keeping eye on child marriages and working to prevent them.”

State govt prevents 29 child marriages on Akshay Tritiya
