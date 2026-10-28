State govt sets 3.5-year deadline for Metro 12A linking Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has set a three-and-a-half-year deadline for the completion of Metro Line 12A, an 18.40-km elevated corridor connecting Manpada-Katai Naka to Taloja via Kalyan Phata, with an estimated cost of ₹13,856.37 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved the project at a meeting held at Mantralaya on Tuesday. Fadnavis directed officials to complete the corridor within the stipulated period and accelerate work on other ongoing metro projects across the state.

The deadline comes amid delays in several Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) projects, many of which were launched in 2018 but remain incomplete. At the previous infrastructure committee meeting, Fadnavis had directed the MMRDA to observe 2027 as the ‘Year of Metro’ and expedite pending projects.

The proposed corridor will have 12 elevated stations and is expected to strengthen connectivity between Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai, while improving access to industrial and logistics hubs. According to officials, it is expected to reduce travel time by 40-50% compared with road transport and cater to approximately 474,000 passengers daily.

The project includes a 6.93-km-long, four-lane integrated flyover and an 8.69-km-long, six-lane integrated flyover. The combination of metro infrastructure and integrated flyovers is expected to improve traffic movement along the corridor.

The proposed interchange facilities will connect the corridor with Metro Line 12 and a bullet train connecting link at Katai Naka, Metro Line 14 between Katai Naka and Kalyan Phata, and Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 at Amandut. Feeder bus services are also planned at all stations to improve last-mile connectivity.

The project aims to reduce commuting time, ease road congestion and promote environmentally sustainable public transport, while supporting regional economic development, MMRDA officials said.

The infrastructure committee also approved the appointment of the MMRDA as the Special Planning Authority for implementing the metro corridor and integrated flyovers. It cleared the transfer of government land within the project’s influence area to the authority for project development and fund mobilisation.