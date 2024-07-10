Cotton Green now Kalachowki: State okays renaming of 8 stations in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution to change the British-era names of eight local train stations. Subject to a green light from the central government, the stations will be named after nearby areas, a temple and a religious seer from the Jain community. State legislature approves renaming of eight railway stations in Mumbai

According to the resolution, which was approved by both the state assembly and state council, two stations each on the Central and Western lines, and four stations on the Harbour line will be renamed.

Currey Road will become Lalbaug, a nearby Marathi neighbourhood, while Dockyard Road will be renamed Mazgaon, a residential area that was once one of the seven islands that formed Bombay. Sandhurst Road, which has stations on the Central and Harbour lines, will be renamed Dongri.

Cotton Green will become Kalachowki, a Marathi neighbourhood. Charni Road is proposed to be renamed Girgaon, another Marathi-dominated area. Marine Lines will be named after a popular temple, Mumbadevi. Lastly, Kings Circle will be renamed Tirthankar Parshwanath, a religious figure from the Jain community, which has a sizable population in the locality.

The state cabinet approved the renaming of these stations on March 13. Ports development minister Dadaji Bhuse moved the resolution, which was supported by all parties.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also sought the status of two other renaming proposals sent to the central government. One was renaming Chhatrapati Sambhaji Airport as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport, and Navi Mumbai International Airport as DB Patil International Airport.

Congress leader Nitin Raut demanded the renaming of Dadar railway station as Chaityabhoomi. “It is an old demand and should be considered by the state government,” he said.

Previously, the state government had sent a proposal to rename Mumbai Central station as Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth station. In 2017, it decided to rename the Elphinstone Road station Prabhadevi after the nearby Prabhadevi temple.