State medical council clears 527 doctors’ registrations in two days

MUMBAI: In an important move that has added new doctors to the healthcare system, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) issued 527 registrations, including 330 provisional registrations and 197 permanent registrations, on October 12 and 13.

MMC president Dr Sanjay Kadam said that when his team took over in September, registrations of 249 provisional certificates and 566 permanent registrations were pending. In Maharashtra, the MMC has been in abeyance since 2022 after an administrator took over following a court dispute over the electoral process. While the administrator did issue registrations, sources stated that the process had slowed down considerably, particularly since April this year.

After the MMC resumed full functioning on September 22, it put its mind to clearing the registrations on priority. “A registration is of utmost importance to a medical graduate since its absence blocks him from doing internships or appearing for the NEET PG exams,” said Dr Kadam. “The registration application needs approval at four levels, and the final one is of the MMC president. Most of the registrations were pending due to approval at my end. We felt this needed to be resolved immediately and cleared the backlog of 527 registrations within two days.”

Although 350 registrations of resident doctors were in limbo, the delay particularly impacted 66 resident doctors who were seeking to appear for the entrance exam of the MD-MS course on September 25. “Things came to such a pass that these doctors almost lost an academic year,” said Dr Atharva Shinde, president of Central MARD. “However, following successful intervention by MARD, the chief minister’s office relaxed the mandatory requirement of a registration certificate, subject to the condition that they produce it before their results. Now that the functioning of the board has been streamlined, these doctors will get their registrations, which will ensure that they receive their marksheets.”

The registration process for doctors is an entirely online process which normally takes a few days for students from Maharashtra and a week for those from outside the state since it requires verification from their home state council. The process could take months for Foreign Medical Graduates since it calls for verification from the National Medical Council, the foreign university and the embassy of the country. Currently, 2,20,000 doctors are registered with the MMC.