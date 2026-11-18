Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday assured that his government would complete the necessary formalities to rename the Dadar railway station as Chaityabhoomi during the upcoming winter session of the state legislature beginning December 7. The state government has already granted in-principle approval for the renaming of the Dadar railway station. (HT Archive)

The matter was discussed during a meeting convened by Fadnavis to review arrangements at Chaityabhoomi, the cremation place of Dalit icon and the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, ahead of his death anniversary on December 6. Every year, millions of Ambedkar’s followers gather at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on December 6, which is also known as Mahaparinirvan Din, to pay tribute.

According to a press note, Fadnavis informed officials during the meeting that the state government has already granted in-principle approval for the renaming of the railway station. However, the Centre has provided guidance on the procedure, which involves a state legislative committee. Accordingly, the necessary formalities will be completed during the winter session of the state legislature.

Fadnavis also reviewed preparations for the 70th Mahaparinirvan Din, with representatives of various organisations informing the state government that around 1.5 million people are expected to visit Chaityabhoomi and the Shivaji Park area this year on December 5-6.

The chief minister has accordingly directed state officials to ensure adequate facilities, security, healthcare, sanitation and transport arrangements. He also directed all state agencies to coordinate, improve available facilities, and address shortcomings identified through experience gained in previous years, the press note said.

Fadnavis has also directed the state home department to officially prohibit sit-in protests, demonstrations, marches and agitations in the Chaityabhoomi area to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure that visitors do not face any inconvenience. He stressed that the police and administration must pay special attention to maintaining a peaceful, disciplined and respectful atmosphere at Chaityabhoomi and its surrounding areas.

The chief minister also assured there would be no shortage of funds to complete the remaining work on the grand Ambedkar memorial being built at Indu Mill in Dadar. The project includes a 12-acre memorial complex anchored by a 450-foot-tall monument—a 350-foot bronze statue of Ambedkar standing on a 100-foot pedestal.

Fadnavis stated that most of the memorial’s construction work has been completed, while certain aspects related to the main statue’s completion are still pending. The state government is prepared to meet the additional expenditure arising from cost escalation, he said, adding that a separate meeting would be held next week to expedite the project.