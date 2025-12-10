MUMBAI: Two controversial deals related to land and transferable development rights (TDR) could bring trouble for the Deccan College Poona Trust (DCPT) and the Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute (DCPGRI, a deemed university), as the Maharashtra government has ordered a thorough investigation into both the alleged deals. An order to this effect was issued by the higher and technical education department on December 8. State orders probe into land deals of Deccan College trust and deemed university

A three-member committee headed by retired IAS officer Kishor Raje Nimbalkar has been appointed to conduct the investigation in the next two months, not just into the deals but also into the establishment and functioning of the trust and the legal relationship between the trust and deemed university. The two other committee members are Dr Rajnish Kamat, vice-chancellor of Homi Bhabha University, and Ashok Ubale, regional joint director, higher education, Pune.

The DCPGRI, which is part of the DCPT, is the third-oldest institution of higher education in the country, having completed 200 years in October 2021. The alleged scam came to light when the trust sold 11,335 square metres of TDR to a private developer for a mere ₹5.33 crore, far less than its market price. More importantly, the deal was allegedly signed in September last year when the trust had not yet received the TDR from the Pune Municipal Corporation in return for its land given up for road-widening.

The institute also allegedly signed a sale deed for a land parcel in April 2022, to two private developers, for which it received sanction from the joint charity commissioner.

It was against this backdrop that higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil ordered an investigation into the TDR and the chronology of events. “The committee has been asked to probe if the trust has made any agreement or sale relating to other land owned by the trust, and if so, whether it is legal,” revealed a senior official from the higher and technical education department.

The committee will also probe when and how DCPT was established, and whether the state government issued rules or other directives regarding the functioning of the trust at the time of establishment. “What is the legal relationship between the trust and Deccan College, which was subsequently turned into a deemed university, and what measures should be taken for the future functioning of the trust?” the order elaborated.

Attempts by HT to reach out to Dr Prasad Joshi, chairperson, and ex-officio secretary Anita Sonawane of DCPGRI failed to elicit a response.