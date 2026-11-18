MUMBAI: Maharashtra is considering bringing self-financed private universities and autonomous colleges under the ambit of the Fee Regulating Authority (FRA). This will be done by introducing amendments to the Maharashtra Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions and Fees) Act, 2015 by March next year. State plans to regulate fees of pvt universities, autonomous colleges

While the move comes against the backdrop of concerns about the lack of regulation of admissions and fees in professional educational institutions, particularly unaided private institutions, it also assumes political significance in the wake of recent remarks made by BJP minister Chandrakant Patil, who holds the higher and technical education portfolio, against senior Congress leader Satej Patil.

The Satej Patil-led panel had won the recent elections to the Gokul Milk Federation, following which the Mahayuti amended the Cooperative Act to appoint four government-nominated directors with voting rights, and thus secured the chairmanship of the federation. Satej Patil approached the court, organised a street rally and took on the ruling alliance single-handedly much to its chagrin.

On November 13, speaking to a Marathi television news channel, Chandrakant Patil said that he could destroy Satej Patil’s political and educational empire “within a day” if chief minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed him to do so—a remark he had made three days earlier as well during the Gokul Board elections. He was referring to the D Y Patil Group of educational institutions run by Satej Patil’s family. Political observers were quick to connect the dots.

A senior politician who runs a private educational institution told HT that the Supreme Court had recently ruled that private colleges should have their own Fee Regulating Authority. “Even if the government decides to bring our institutions under FRA, it will have to provide a social welfare fund amounting to ₹5,000 crore,” he said. “At present, the government is not contributing even a single rupee towards this.”

The politician added that new institutions were being developed because students were willing to pay higher fees to secure admissions. “If this flexibility is curtailed, it could affect their growth and expansion,” he said. “Under the National Education Policy, the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education is targeted to increase to 50% by 2035 from the current level of around 27%. How will we achieve this target if existing institutions themselves find it difficult to sustain their operations?”

As part of the exercise of bringing private institutions under FRA, the government has constituted a seven-member committee headed by Rajendra Bhagwat, retired principal secretary of the higher and technical education department, to undertake a comprehensive review of the said legislation. The order for constituting the committee was issued by the higher and technical education department on November 6.

The committee will examine amendments proposed by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), the Admission Regulating Authority (ARA) and the FRA. It will subsequently prepare draft amendments to the Act and its Rules and submit them to the state government. Based on the committee’s recommendations, the government will prepare draft legislation for approval, government insiders said.

Apart from Bhagwat, the committee comprises the secretaries of the FRA and ARA, the commissioner of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, the director of the Directorate of Higher Education, retired legal adviser D P Gomare, the deputy secretary (technical education) and the director of the DTE, who will serve as its member secretary.