Mumbai: The state government has approved the recruitment of around 11,000 police personnel in the state constabulary, with the process expected to begin in January 2027. The government has also scrapped its plan to recruit 282 former Navy Agniveers in the coastal police service after the Centre reportedly extended the tenure of the outgoing batch by two years. State to recruit 11K constables from Jan; Agniveer plan shelved more

The state home department recently gave its approval to the office of the director general of police (DGP) to recruit around 11,000 personnel. The DGP office has been asked to initiate the recruitment process in January and complete it by March-April 2027.

The state police force has 225,461 sanctioned posts, of which 16,516 are vacant, including vacancies expected to arise by June 2027. The recruitment will be conducted across police commissionerates and rural units headed by superintendents of police.

“The quota for each city and district has been decided based on the vacancies in the respective units,” said a Mantralaya official.

In a separate decision, the state government is considering allowing women candidates appearing for police recruitment to reschedule their physical tests if they are menstruating on the scheduled date. Candidates would be given an additional five to seven days to appear for the test.

The government plans to incorporate the provision in the revised recruitment notification. According to officials, the proposal is yet to be finalised but is expected to be sent to the DGP office before the recruitment drive begins.

Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam said the government would soon issue a notification on the provision. He said the demand had come from women candidates across several districts and the government had decided to consider it.

“We are giving candidates the flexibility to choose a convenient date. A medical team will be present at the test venue to verify their request. Candidates will have to approach the designated recruitment official and submit an application seeking a change of date. We are working out the modalities to ensure the provision is implemented effectively,” Kadam said.

Meanwhile, the state government has scrapped its plan to recruit 282 former Navy Agniveers in the coastal police service after the Centre informed states that the recruitment process need not continue following the reported two-year extension for the outgoing batch.

The state cabinet had earlier approved the recruitment of 282 Agniveers into the coastal police service after they completed their four-year tenure in the armed forces. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that they would be recruited as police constables, with 150 deployed as seamen on the deck side and 132 on the engine side.

“We have 481 vacancies for constables in the coastal police and had submitted our requisition to the Centre. The Centre had asked us to make 282 former Navy Agniveers, who had served for four years, available for recruitment. However, since the Centre has changed the tenure, we have scrapped the cabinet decision. The DGP office will now be asked to conduct a special recruitment drive to fill the vacant posts in the coastal police,” said another Mantralaya official.

On September 29, the Maharashtra cabinet had approved the recruitment of Agniveers from the state who were due to complete their tenure in the armed forces that month.