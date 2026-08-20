Student well-being in India drops sharply in senior classes: Global report

MUMBAI: Well-being among school students in India plummets sharply as they move into the senior classes, with the number of students reporting high overall well-being dropping from 62% in Grade 8 to 43% in Grade 12. These findings were delineated in the Student Well-Being Pulse Report 2026 of the IC3 (International Career and College Counselling) Movement, a platform that brings together educators, counsellors, universities and institutions to promote counselling and well-being in schools.

The report, based on responses from 8,515 students across India, found that happiness, confidence and motivation also declined steadily through the school years. Happiness fell from 65% in Grade 8 to 48% in Grade 12, while confidence dropped from 64% to 47%. Motivation also fell from 64% to 49%. (Hindustan Times)

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The report, based on responses from 8,515 students across India, found that happiness, confidence and motivation also declined steadily through the school years. Happiness fell from 65% in Grade 8 to 48% in Grade 12, while confidence dropped from 64% to 47%. Motivation also fell from 64% to 49%.

The report found that students faced increasing negative emotions as they moved into senior classes. Anxiety, low energy, frustration, loneliness and sadness were reported more often among students in Grades 11 and 12. However, around 64% of students said they coped with stress on their own; only 6% approached a school counsellor.

When students do seek help, friends and family are the most common sources of support, said the report. Around 49% of students said they turned to friends while 44% preferred to seek help from family members. However, only 54% of students said they knew a trusted adult they could talk to. This figure fell further to 49% among students in Grades 11 and 12.

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{{^usCountry}} Around 13% of students approached teachers for help while 6% approached school counsellors. Only about 2% reported seeking help from therapists—despite this, the report also found that students were open to professional support. Around 52% said they believed therapy or counselling could be helpful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 13% of students approached teachers for help while 6% approached school counsellors. Only about 2% reported seeking help from therapists—despite this, the report also found that students were open to professional support. Around 52% said they believed therapy or counselling could be helpful. {{/usCountry}}

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Sleep was another concern highlighted in the report, with around 55% of students admitting that they slept for six hours or less every night. Career guidance was another concern. Only 52% of students said they received structured career counselling while 33% reported feeling anxious because they did not have this.

The findings were released at the IC3 Movement’s 10th Annual Conference and Expo held on August 19-20 at the Jio World Convention Centre. The event brought together school counsellors, university representatives, industry leaders, diplomats, and policy makers from over 60 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Japan and Spain, alongside students, parents and teachers. The launch session was presented by Neha Bahl, executive director, IC3 Institute Inc.

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Speaking about the findings, Ganesh Kohli, founder of the IC3 Movement, said, “As students move through senior school, we see well-being, confidence and positive emotions decline even as academic and career decisions become increasingly consequential. Schools, families and counsellors need to make support easier for students to access.” The report highlights the need to make well-being and counselling a regular part of school education, especially during the senior school years.