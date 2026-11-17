MUMBAI: Around 34,000 subordinate court employees across Maharashtra began an indefinite strike on Tuesday, demanding a revised pay scale on par with Bombay High Court staff. The strike disrupted work in courts across Mumbai, with hundreds of employees gathering outside the Sessions Court in Fort. Mumbai, India - Nov. 17, 2026: Around 34,000 employees of subordinate courts across Maharashtra began an indefinite strike from today, demanding revised pay scales on par with High Court employees under the principle of ‘equal pay for equal work’. The employees have been protesting since September, alleging that the state government has failed to act on their long-pending demand despite repeated representations, outside Session court in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The agitation has been called by four major associations representing subordinate court employees. In a statement, Satish Mundhe, president of the Nyayalayin Karmachari Mahasangh’s Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court unit, said employees of subordinate courts performed work similar to that of their counterparts in the High Court but did not receive the same revised pay scale.

He said the revised scale had been applicable to High Court employees since 2006, while subordinate court employees continued to seek the benefit under the principle of “equal work, equal pay”.

Mundhe said that in January 2025, following repeated representations, the High Court administration submitted a proposal to the state government seeking the revised pay scale for subordinate court employees. However, the government had not acted on it despite giving assurances, he alleged.

The employees had earlier staged protests by wearing black ribbons in September and October. They had also called for a mass leave agitation on November 5, which was withdrawn after the High Court issued a circular. With their demands still unaddressed, the associations decided to launch an indefinite strike, Mundhe said.

Another union leader said the workload of subordinate court employees had increased substantially with the rise in litigation. Although computer systems were introduced in subordinate courts in 2005, they continue to operate on an “experimental” basis, forcing employees to carry out manual work alongside computerised tasks, the leader said.