Fifth cheating case registered against Sion hospital’s suspended deputy dean

The police have registered one more case against Dr Rakesh Verma, the suspended deputy dean of Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital in Sion, another doctor, and a private person for allegedly cheating a Shahapur resident of ₹65 lakh after promising to get his daughter a MBBS seat at a medical college. This is the fifth cheating case against Dr Verma. HT Image

According to the complainant, Manohar Patole, his daughter had appeared for NEET-UG, but her marks could not get her a seat.

“While searching for a seat from management quota in November 2020, Patole came across Dr Verma, who asked him to meet another doctor Dr Akhilesh Pal in Belapur,” a police officer from Sion police station said and added that later, Dr Pal asked Patole to meet one Luv Gupta.

Gupta demanded ₹1 crore for a seat at Somaiya medical college and ₹80 lakh for one at Sion medical college, the police officer said. “The accused then took ₹65 lakh from the complainant under the guise of securing a MBBS seat for his daughter at Sion medical college.”

The accused even sent an e-mail using the dean’s ID to the complainant confirming the admission, the officer said. “From January 2021 to April 2021, the girl attended online classes for MBBS first year. Gupta then started demanding the remaining ₹15 lakh, but Patole asked him to wait till the regular classes began.”

Later, the complainant learnt about a case registered against Dr Verma and went to Sion medical college to check if there was an entry of his daughter’s admission but found none.

“He then realised that he was cheated and approached us,” the police officer added.