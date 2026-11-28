The parents of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student, who died by suicide hours after being accused of cheating during an examination on September 18, moved the Bombay High Court on Friday seeking an independent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The parents of the IIT Bombay student who died by suicide hours urged the Bombay high court to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into his death more less

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During the hearing, senior advocate Prakash Ambedkar, appearing for the bereaved parents, told the court that the tragedy was symptomatic of a deeper institutional crisis. “The system is killing the brain of the country,” Ambedkar argued, describing the case as “just the tip of the iceberg.” Pointing to alarming attrition rates across premier technical institutions, he cited recent parliamentary data that recorded 122 student suicides across IITs over the past two years. “This year, the number is higher,” he added.

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The writ petition seeks a court-monitored probe supervised by a retired High Court judge, directions to preserve all CCTV footage from the campus on the day of the incident, and a formal inquiry into how selective clips of that footage were leaked to the media.

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A central pillar of the petition is the alleged violation of IIT Bombay’s established disciplinary protocols. According to Ambedkar, standard examination rules mandate that if a student is caught using unfair means, the invigilator must confiscate the answer sheet and unauthorised material, issue a fresh answer booklet, and allow the student to complete the exam. The matter is then referred to an independent disciplinary committee, which provides the student with formal notice, a fair hearing, and the right to appeal. Even in proven cases involving prohibited items like mobile phones, the prescribed penalty—an ‘FR’ (Fail) grade and a one-semester suspension—can only be imposed by the committee, not an individual faculty member.

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However, the petition alleges that Professor Suryanarayan Doolla—who served simultaneously as the examination invigilator and Head of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering—bypassed due process entirely, acting as “investigator, prosecutor, and judge.”

Instead of allowing the student to continue the test, Doolla allegedly escorted him out of the hall, berated him publicly, and took him to the department office on the second floor. While Ambedkar told the court the student was detained for nearly three hours, the petition specifies that CCTV footage shows him kept in the office for around an hour, where he was allegedly interrogated, subjected to “mental torture,” and coerced into writing an apology letter.

The parents further alleged that Doolla made derogatory references to their son’s Scheduled Caste background (Mahar) and threatened to implicate him in a false criminal case. “We don’t know what happened in that room because in the fourth hour, the student committed suicide,” Ambedkar submitted, urging the bench not to treat the death as an isolated incident.

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Following the student’s return to his hostel room, where he was found dead later that day, the Powai police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on September 19 against Doolla and other institute officials. The case was filed under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)—India’s newly enacted criminal code that replaced the Indian Penal Code—alongside stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

While the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has since taken over the investigation, the parents have expressed apprehension over the impartiality of the local probe given the prominence of the institute. Emphasising the timeline of events, their plea asserts that “the proximity between the humiliation, the coerced apology, the threats, and his death is direct and immediate.”