Mumbai tailor secretly films women, posts morphed content online

A 31-year-tailor from Santacruz (west) has been arrested for posting morphed images and videos of women he secretly recorded, not at his workplace, but at railway stations. The images were altered to depict the women naked. Police are now attempting to find out whether he sold the content or made money by uploading it online as the videos typically clocked record views.

After being alerted, Ambernath police formed three teams to trace Koli. (Representative Image/PTI)

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The South Cyber police said they have found more than 200 photographs and videos in the possession of the accused, identified as Mohammad Sabir Mohammed Rustam, a resident of Char Rasta, Vasai.

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Rustam was arrested based on a complaint from a woman college student, who travels from Dadar to Mira-Bhayandar daily. She and a friend were travelling in a local train when they saw digitally altered photos and videos of her on social media. The handle used was ‘Playboy’. “Photos and videos of her depicted her in an obscene way,” said a police officer.

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{{^usCountry}} A case was registered under Sections 78 (stalking) and 79 (words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the BNS, 2023, and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting of obscene material in electronic form against unknown persons) of the Information Technology Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was registered under Sections 78 (stalking) and 79 (words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the BNS, 2023, and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting of obscene material in electronic form against unknown persons) of the Information Technology Act. {{/usCountry}}

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“We contacted Meta, parent company of the social media platform he used to post the images and videos. We received details including the mobile number of the accused. Our teams then traced payments made to UPI accounts attached to the number,” said the officer. The mobile number eventually led police to Rustam, in whose possession videos of the complainant were also found.

“We have found more than 200 photos and videos of women in the accused’s phone. We are trying to identify the railway stations where he stalked his victims. We are also trying to contact more victims to lodge complaints against him,” said the officer.

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Police said they have identified two social media accounts the accused had used and are questioning him to find if he operated more. “We are also trying to find out if he sold the content,” said the officer.