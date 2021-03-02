IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Tales of pandemic: Each day was a blur, says matron of BYL Nair Hospital, Mumbai
Rucha Salgaonkar, matron of BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Rucha Salgaonkar, matron of BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Tales of pandemic: Each day was a blur, says matron of BYL Nair Hospital, Mumbai

For 52-year-old Rucha Salgaonkar, who was assigned the post of matron at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central in March 2020, the first assignment was to prepare a Covid ward.
READ FULL STORY
By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:38 AM IST

For 52-year-old Rucha Salgaonkar, who was assigned the post of matron at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central in March 2020, the first assignment was to prepare a Covid ward.

“Our dean asked me to prepare 40 beds in a separate ward for Covid patients. Within two days the entire hospital was declared a Covid-care zone and overnight everything changed,” said Salgaonkar, who heads a team of 680 nurses at the hospital.

Soon, Salgaonkar and her team were working 12-hour shifts administering continuous care for patients and staff as well; they got their first weekly off only four months later.

It started with an average of two patients every day in March. By April-end, approximately 240 patients were being admitted every day, and a Super Specialty Out-patient Department (OPD) was set up in a make-shift tent. “At its peak, in the months of May and June, on an average we were admitting anywhere between 500 to 680 patients every day.

“Our 1600-bed hospital was converted into a 1043-bed hospital after following social distancing norms. Each day was a blur of tending to the needs of everyone admitted,” Salgaonkar said.

“We had to set up an ambulance bay and make sure beds were ready immediately so that patients could undergo a quick check-up and get admitted without any hassle. We had to ensure that we were not falling short of oxygen and other essential supplies at all times,” she said.

Salgaonkar, who lives in Haji Ali, which is close to her workplace, refused to take up accommodation in the hospital’s hostel and chose to live with her family comprising her husband, a BMC employee, and two daughters.

“My husband and daughters were very supportive and for months together, my older daughter would buy the groceries and cook dinner while my husband and younger daughter would keep my clothes ready so the minute I entered my home, I would bathe,” she said.

Each day brought with it a new set of challenges, and Salgaonkar said with some measure of pride that the staff worked in tandem to come up with solutions. For instance, nurses had a tough time working in PPE gear during the peak summer months with little or no access to air conditioning in the municipal hospital.

“We were spending hours in PPE and by the time we got out of it, we were drenched in sweat. I therefore made it a point to ensure that a nurse does not spend more than six hours in the PPE kit, and rest of the time managed with basic protective gear including gloves, masks and face gear,” Salgaonkar said.

Nair Hospital continued to cater to non-Covid patients through the pandemic, and on August 15, the hospital started operations of non-Covid wards. “It took almost five months of continuous work and in mid-August we finally opened the doors for non-Covid patients. So the work doubled, but we had all hands on deck all the time,” she said.

Second and third year nursing students began to undergo counseling following which they started providing counseling to Covid patients to help them alleviate their stress and anxiety. The staff members too required counseling on a regular basis, as they were witnessing the suffering and death caused by a pandemic, for the first time themselves. A special public notice system was formulated by so that relatives would get regular updates on their family members admitted in the hospital, as they were not allowed to meet in person.

The hospital also managed over 830 deliveries of Covid-19 positive mothers.

The incident that left a lasting impression on Salgaonkar’s mind however was when she lost a pregnant patient. “At the peak of the pandemic, we lost an eight-month pregnant mother and her baby to Covid, despite all the medical care we gave. We were as heartbroken as the family but there was no time to grieve because we had to ensure the next patient lived to see another day,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Rucha Salgaonkar, matron of BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Rucha Salgaonkar, matron of BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Tales of pandemic: Each day was a blur, says matron of BYL Nair Hospital, Mumbai

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:38 AM IST
For 52-year-old Rucha Salgaonkar, who was assigned the post of matron at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central in March 2020, the first assignment was to prepare a Covid ward.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Atik Khan outside Sion hospital in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Atik Khan outside Sion hospital in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Tales of pandemic: Worked 5 days in a row, says 108 ambulance driver

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:35 AM IST
Atik Khan, 43, an ambulance driver with 108 ambulance service operated by the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS), was on a night shift when the national lockdown was declared on March 24, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior citizens register to get their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at BKC jumbo Covid centre in Mumbai on Monday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Senior citizens register to get their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at BKC jumbo Covid centre in Mumbai on Monday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Informed at last minute, 3 Mumbai hospitals scrambled to get ready for vaccination

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:31 AM IST
After being informed on Sunday that they have been shortlisted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the third phase of vaccination, HJ Doshi Hindu Sabha Hospital, KJ Somaiya Medical College and SRCC Children’s Hospital scrambled to prepare for beneficiaries on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The supplementary statement of expenditure 2020-21 was tabled by the deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar in the state assembly on Monday. (HT File)
The supplementary statement of expenditure 2020-21 was tabled by the deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar in the state assembly on Monday. (HT File)
mumbai news

Budget session: Maharashtra govt tables supplementary demands worth 21,076 crore

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Supplementary budget refers to additional expenditure required for the year for unforeseen expenses over and above the annual budget
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior citizen gets her first dose of Covid vaccine at BKC jumbo Covid centre in Mumbai on Monday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A senior citizen gets her first dose of Covid vaccine at BKC jumbo Covid centre in Mumbai on Monday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees slight dip in Covid cases with 6,000 new ones

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:25 AM IST
While battling glitches on the CoWIN app, 4,723 members of the general public received the first shot of the vaccine on Monday. The state also saw the number of new cases of Covid-19 fall to the 6,000 range after hovering above 8,000 for the past five days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC vacates stay on GR restraining hike in school fees amid pandemic

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The the court has said the state may initiate action against a school in case of complaints from parents or even take suo motu action in case of alleged exploitation by a school.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP leader Sharad Pawar being administered his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. (HT Photo)
NCP leader Sharad Pawar being administered his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Vaccination phase 3: 1,982 get a shot at safety in Mumbai

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:14 AM IST
On first day of the third phase of the vaccination drive, 1,982 citizens were vaccinated on Monday. Of these, 260 were between the ages of 45 and 59 years, with comorbidities, while 1,722 were senior citizens and above 60 years old.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior citizen gets the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 at Thane Civil Hospital on Monday. (Praful Gangurde/ HT)
A senior citizen gets the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 at Thane Civil Hospital on Monday. (Praful Gangurde/ HT)
mumbai news

Crowding, queues at all vaccine centres in Mumbai on first day of third phase

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:09 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started the third phase of its mass immunisation programme on Monday. However, technical glitches in the newly-updated CoWIN app, lack of coordination among civic officials and confusion among the public affected the overall turnout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Builder murder case: Bombay HC rejects plea to transfer trial

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:06 AM IST
The Bombay high court on Monday refused to transfer the ongoing trial in the sessions court against the accused in the 2013 murder of developer Sunil Kumar Lahoriya at Navi Mumbai to a different court as the current bench had completed a substantial portion of the trial and the petitioner had not shown any glaring exceptional circumstances to cause a transfer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Irrigation scam in Maharashtra: HC strikes down nod to prosecute officer

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:03 AM IST
The Bombay high court last week struck down sanction to prosecute Chandan Jibhkate, the then senior divisional accounts officer of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC), in five irrigation scam cases
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

MMRDA invites tenders for pedestrian bridge at BKC

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has called for tenders to construct a pedestrian bridge connecting Bandra-Kurla Complex’s (BKC) City Park to Maharashtra Nature Park (MNP) in Mahim.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Air quality in Mumbai remained in the moderate category with the air quality index (AQI) at 190 on Monday. (HT FILE)
Air quality in Mumbai remained in the moderate category with the air quality index (AQI) at 190 on Monday. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Mercury crosses 35°C as summer sets in, warmer days ahead

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:00 AM IST
At 35.4 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature remained above 35 degrees Celsius the second consecutive day — indicating that Mumbai has begun experiencing the onset of the summer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Mumbai man held for rape

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Pant Nagar police on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly on the pretext of helping her with money during the lockdown in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Mumbai local trains get system modelled on air traffic control

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:58 AM IST
In a move meant to increase the safety of passengers and the first of its kind on the Indian railways suburban network, a mobile train communication system was introduced on the Western Railway (WR) on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many autorickshaw drivers said they were not aware of display of tariff cards and continued to charge the earlier tariff. (HT FILE)
Many autorickshaw drivers said they were not aware of display of tariff cards and continued to charge the earlier tariff. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Auto, taxi fare hike in Mumbai: Drivers and passengers still confused

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Confusion among passengers and autorickshaw and taxi drivers regarding implementation of the new tariff was witnessed on the first day after fare hike on Monday. Many autorickshaw and taxi drivers said they were not aware about the display of tariff cards and continued to charge the earlier tariff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP