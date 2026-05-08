Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, The arrest of Nashik TCS case accused Nida Khan in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar triggered a war of words between state minister Sanjay Shirsat and AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Friday with the former seeking a probe against the latter.

TCS case accused Nida Khan's arrest sparks war of words between Sena minister and AIMIM leader

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Shirsat said the police should investigate if AIMIM and its former MP Jaleel had any involvement in the TCS case, while the latter asked why the minister was acting as if he was the police and the court.

Weeks after she went into hiding, Khan, accused in a case related to alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment of some women colleagues at a TCS unit in Nashik, was taken into custody in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday.

AIMIM corporator Matin Patel allegedly harboured Khan and her family in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the police said.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shirsat, a Shiv Sena leader who is also the guardian minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, alleged that Jaleel had earlier openly supported Khan and made statements in her favour.

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{{^usCountry}} "AIMIM is trying to encourage religious conversions and cheat girls. Nida Khan is merely a pawn, but they have a network across Maharashtra. I will request the chief minister to order an inquiry through the SIT to expose the mastermind," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "AIMIM is trying to encourage religious conversions and cheat girls. Nida Khan is merely a pawn, but they have a network across Maharashtra. I will request the chief minister to order an inquiry through the SIT to expose the mastermind," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The minister also claimed that several unemployed youths in the city possess expensive motorcycles and mobile phones, and demanded that the source of their money be investigated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister also claimed that several unemployed youths in the city possess expensive motorcycles and mobile phones, and demanded that the source of their money be investigated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The incident came to light in March. We don't know where Khan was all these days, but she was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She was hiding in a slum where illegal activities take place. AIMIM supported her. Jaleel and his aides should be investigated ," Shirsat said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The incident came to light in March. We don't know where Khan was all these days, but she was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She was hiding in a slum where illegal activities take place. AIMIM supported her. Jaleel and his aides should be investigated ," Shirsat said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A Special Investigation Team of the Nashik police is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major's Nashik unit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Special Investigation Team of the Nashik police is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major's Nashik unit. {{/usCountry}}

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It had arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs after allegations of exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit came to light.

Khan is accused of targeting employees in a WhatsApp group, pressuring them to pray and eat non-vegetarian food. According to the FIR, she also allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions.

"The masterminds of the case are definitely in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This city has been infamous for terrorist activities and has been declared sensitive several times," Shirsat said.

Talking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jaleel said he will not pay heed to the remarks made by Shirsat against him.

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Jaleel said Shirsat was acting as if he was the police and the court.

"Who is he ? Is he the investigating officer? Are the police now going to question me through a guardian minister? Is the guardian minister wearing a police uniform and behaving like the police and the court? If he is doing politics, I have nothing to do with it. I don't give any weightage to the guardian minister," the AIMIM leader said.

He added that Nida Khan was being treated as if she had killed many people.

"There is no look-out notice or non-bailable case against her. Had she been involved in any terror activities, the police might have done this. The FIR says there are allegations of spreading communal hatred and hurting religious sentiments. But she is being treated as if she has killed many people or was involved in terror activities," he said.

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Jaleel said he will talk to his party office-bearers as well as the police about the alleged involvement of AIMIM corporator Matin Patel in hiding Nida Khan and her relatives.

"If the police have filed an FIR, they will act according to law. I will ask the police authorities about this and also my people. I will cooperate with them," he added.

The former Lok Sabha member also alleged that the cases filed against Khan were a fallout of a media trial.

The rejection of her anticipatory bail plea by a sessions court does not mean that she is a criminal, he said.

"She can approach the high court and the Supreme Court. But it is unfortunate that such cases are imposed on people due to 'media trials'. I hope the police will follow the law. If they have anything to ask, they will question me," he said.

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"If a girl is found in our city, it is now being said that this case is connected to Imtiaz Jaleel. Let the police question me about it if they want, I will answer them," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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