Teachers’ Day: Navigating new-age challenges in teaching

Mumbai: A few months ago, a social media post by a group of students that was critical of their school's disciplinary policies led to a conflict with their teacher, who felt they had been disrespectful and undermined the school's authority. The students argued that they were merely exercising their right to free speech after school hours, adding that their privacy had been invaded. The teacher, however, insisted that the post harmed the school's reputation and could influence other students to disregard school rules.

In another case, a group of students inadvertently expressed their views towards a classmate that were influenced by casteist practices learned at home. The teacher sensitised the students about the same and aimed to create a neutral and inclusive environment. Similarly, a high school student, sceptical of the information presented in a textbook, questioned its relevance, citing conflicting data found online.

In today’s rapidly evolving educational landscape, teachers and educators are increasingly facing new challenges: managing the impact of students’ social media activity on the classroom environment and student community, complexities brought about by the digital age, integration of technology into education, and access to vast amounts of information at their fingertips, often leading them to doubt traditional educational materials.

On the eve of Teachers’ Day, Hindustan Times spoke to several principals and teachers, who shared their views on these challenges and the difficulties they encounter from both students and parents. The teachers said the classroom environment has become a battleground, where technology’s benefits clash with its potential to undermine critical thinking.

Today, teachers are tasked with guiding students to critically assess the vast amount of information they encounter online. However, they’re finding it increasingly difficult to strike a balance between leveraging digital tools and encouraging students to develop the skills necessary to navigate the complexities of information critically.

The influence of social media is another layer of difficulty, said the teachers, since students are constantly connected, not just to each other, but to a broader digital world that often distracts them from their academic responsibilities. Teachers have observed a decline in attention spans and an increase in the mental health issues associated with excessive screen time and social media use.

“Social media has blurred boundaries, making teachers accessible beyond school hours. While it fosters communication, it also brings challenges like managing expectations and privacy concerns,” said Kalpana Patange, principal of the Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. “Social media should be a tool for positive engagement, not a source of undue pressure.”

Shashishekhar Chauhan, principal of the St Lawrence High School, Kandivali East, said being a teacher today is about maintaining a balance between technology integration and hands-on activities that foster independent thinking and creativity. “We have certain practices such as interactive sessions with well-known personalities, alumni and celebrities, and outdoor programmes that encourage students to explore beyond screens. Proper integration of AI tools is the way forward in the segment of education,” said Chauhan.

Sonal Parmar, principal of Cathedral and John Connon School, Fort, said one of the biggest challenges students face today is being constantly bombarded by information and stimuli, much of which is not age-appropriate. “Younger students are not equipped to deal with such content, and the consequences of this exposure are as disturbing as they are difficult to control. In addition, the excessive use of social media and new-age devices is having repercussions that range from both physical as well as mental health implications,” she said.

At Lilavatibai Podar High School, teachers integrate traditional and digital resources into the curriculum and encourage students to cross-reference textbook information with credible online sources. “Through research projects, debates, and discussions, our students learn to assess the validity of information, fostering a deeper understanding and reducing scepticism,” said Sheila Alexander, the school’s principal.

Avila Luke, vice principal of Christ Church School in Byculla said challenges related to increased screen time and the use of social media, which has heightened stress and mental health issues, are addressed through dedicated mental health programmes, counselling services, and awareness campaigns.

“To combat reduced attention spans, we incorporate varied instructional strategies and interactive activities that keep students engaged and promote sustained focus. Implementing designated times during the day where learners focus on non-digital activities helps them develop a balanced approach to technology use,” said Luke.