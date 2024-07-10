Tempo driver arrested for raping 20-year-old woman

MUMBAI: The Sakinaka police on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old tempo driver for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in his tempo. When the victim tried to resist, he physically assaulted her. HT Image

The accused, Asad Shaikh, a resident of Jarimari, Sakinaka, got in touch with the victim who lives in Ghatkopar, through social media a few months ago.

A month ago, they decided to meet near a mall in Kamani. When they met, Shaikh took her phone refused to give it back and insisted that she sit in his tempo. He then drove the vehicle towards Jarimari area where he stopped at an isolated spot and sexually assaulted the woman. He physically assaulted the woman and banged her head on iron bars when she resisted, said a police officer.

As the victim started bleeding, he took her to Bhabha Hospital. After getting treatment, the woman managed to flee without taking her phone. The victim was scared and, therefore, did not inform her parents about the incident.

Later, the accused showed up near her locality and threatened to kill her if she spoke about the incident to anyone and coerced her to continue the relationship with him.

On June 27, when the woman was shopping in Ghatkopar, the accused approached her, promising to return her phone. He then made her sit in his tempo again. He took her somewhere near Virar and again made physical relations with her after threatening her.

On the same day, when the woman did not return home till late, her family registered a missing person complaint at the Ghatkopar police station.

On July 5, the victim narrated the incident to her mother and the family registered a case at Ghatkopar police station and later it was transferred to Sakinaka for further probe.

“We arrested the accused on July 9 once the case was transferred to us, and we are investigating the matter further,” said senior inspector Gabaji Chimate of Sakinaka police station.

the accused has been booked under sections 115 (2), 351 (3), 64, 64(2) (d), and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).