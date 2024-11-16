MUMBAI: In a four-day special operation, the Thane Crime Branch seized 15 illegal weapons, 28 live bullets, and over ₹25 lakh worth of illicit liquor. The drive, aimed at curbing antisocial activities ahead of the state assembly elections, has resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals and the destruction of 18 hooch dens. Thane crime branch seizes illegal arms, ammunition, and liquor in major crackdown

According to officials, the seized arms include country-made pistols, revolvers, and ammunition valued at ₹7.05 lakh. Additionally, 49,788 litres of jaggery wash—a key ingredient in the production of country-made liquor—and country-made alcohol worth ₹25.30 lakh were confiscated and destroyed.

CRACKDOWN ON ILLEGAL WEAPONS

The operation targeted multiple locations across Thane:

Crime Unit 1 arrested three individuals — Shivkumar Ramkisan, Papilkumar Shatrughan Lal, and Rahul alias Kalya alias Mohammad Gulzar Peer Mohammad Khan — from the Shil-Daighar area. They were found with five country-made pistols and four live rounds.

Crime Unit 2 apprehended Shrikant Datta Waghmare and Noor Mohammad Hanif Ansari in Bhiwandi, recovering two pistols and two live rounds.

Crime Unit 3 confiscated three pistols and seven live rounds from the Manpada area.

Crime Unit 4 in Ulhasnagar seized two pistols and four live bullets, while Crime Unit 5 recovered one pistol and seven live rounds.

The Anti-Extortion Cell arrested Abdul Kalam Salam Khan in the Rabodi jurisdiction with two pistols and one live round. Meanwhile, the Central Crime Unit nabbed Amarsingh Bhagwan Singh in Kalwa, recovering one pistol and four live cartridges.

“Each unit has worked tirelessly to apprehend offenders involved in the possession of illegal arms. This operation is part of a broader initiative to maintain law and order during the election period,” said an official. Of the 11 individuals arrested, six are in police custody, while the others have been remanded to judicial custody by a magistrate.

ACTION AGAINST ILLICIT LIQUOR TRADE

In addition to arms seizures, stringent action was taken against the illegal sale and manufacturing of liquor. A total of 18 illicit brewing dens were raided, resulting in the destruction of over 49,000 litres of jaggery wash and country-made liquor.

Police also acted against 131 individuals involved in selling foreign liquor without valid permits. During these operations, 5,352 litres of alcohol worth ₹9 lakh were confiscated.

The Thane Crime Branch has emphasised its commitment to ensuring the city remains safe and free from criminal activities, especially during sensitive periods like the assembly elections.