THANE: The WhatsApp account of Thane police commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare was allegedly hacked on Tuesday evening, with objectionable and obscene videos posted on its status. The police issued an advisory urging citizens not to view, download or circulate the content. Thane police chief’s WhatsApp hacked, obscene videos appear on status

According to the police, the account was compromised at around 5pm, following which the videos began appearing on its WhatsApp status.

Parag Manere, deputy commissioner of police (Cyber Crime), told HT that the account had been neutralised and efforts were underway to restore it.

“Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare’s WhatsApp was hacked at around 5pm and has been neutralised. We are in the process of restoring his WhatsApp and have initiated the process to file an FIR in the matter under the IT Act,” Manere said.

In an advisory, the police asked citizens not to believe or forward any videos posted on the account. They also cautioned people against responding to suspicious messages or clicking on links received from it, and urged them not to spread rumours about the incident.