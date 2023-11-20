Three arrested for kidnapping and assaulting a man for extortion

Mumbai: Police in Mulund arrested three men on Saturday accused of kidnapping a 24-year-old man and assaulting him for refusing to pay ransom. The accused, along with a fourth person who is yet to be apprehended, had allegedly taken the victim to a jungle and assaulted him with a belt and cricket bat after he refused to pay them. HT Image

The arrested accused were identified as Shubh Parmar, Jignesh Parmar, Akash More and forth accused who was still at large was identified as Rahul Waghela. Aged between 20 and 25 years, all four accused are notorious and have past criminal records.

According to the police, the complainant Chirag Makwana, 24, works in a private firm and lives in the Vina Nagar neighbourhood in Mulund (West). His grandmother was a former employee of MTNL and they used to live in the MTNL colony in Keshav Pada area earlier. The incident occurred on Friday when Makwana was returning home after visiting his friends in Keshav Pada. At around 9:30pm, when Makwana reached near Rajiv Gandhi school, the accused stopped him, said a police officer.

The accused demanded money, but when the victim refused, they started beating him. They then took him to a nearby jungle where Jignesh Parmar and Akash More caught both his hands and Shubh Parmar and Rahul Waghela removed his clothes, and while checking his trouser pocket, they found ₹500. They took the money and started punching and kicking Makwana. They also beat him with a belt and cricket bat.

When the victim started screaming, a few people gathered and tried to intervene, but the accused threatened them too. They then forced the victim to call his friends Hardik Solanki and Paras Joshi and asked each one to pay ₹2000 via Google Pay, which they complied with, said police.

After getting money, the accused kicked Makwana and left the spot. Makwana then called his family members and narrated the incident and they approached the Mulund police station. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against the four accused under sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

